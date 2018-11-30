Toyota announces updates to its North American executive team

In an effort to speed decision making and further develop a performance-driven workforce, Toyota Motor North America announces changes to its executive team effective January 2019.

The changes are in line with parent company Toyota Motor Corporation’s (TMC) organizational updates designed to further advance the acceleration of high performers in the executive ranks and better support the future mobility needs of customers.

The new structure ignites a Toyota that is “able to reach conclusions more swiftly, make prompt decisions, and take immediate action faster than ever,” said TMC President Akio Toyoda.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Toyota