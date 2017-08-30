Home > News Releases > Toyota announces results for July 2017

Toyota announces results for July 2017

August 30, 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for July 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2017 Results
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in Japan*1
Passenger cars 242,443(-8.3) 64,147(34.8) 306,590(-1.8)
Trucks & buses 28,286(-7.9) 14,287(6.1) 13,504(3.8) 56,077(-1.9)
Total 270,729(-8.3) 78,434(28.5) 13,504(3.8) 362,667(-1.8)
Sales in Japan*2
Passenger cars 120,931(-10.6) 41,970(17.4) 162,901(-4.7)
Trucks & buses 14,814(-2.8) 11,739(-3.3) 5,342(15.6) 31,895(-0.3)
Total 135,745(-9.8) 53,709(12.1) 5,342(15.6) 194,796(-4.0)
Exports
Passenger cars 137,229(-3.6) 0 137,229(-3.6)
Trucks & buses 14,478(-8.8) 7,482(14.4) 21,960(-2.0)
Total 151,707(-4.2) 0 7,482(14.4) 159,189(-3.4)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 430,965(-0.2) 28,211(43.0) 3,100(32.7) 462,276(1.9)
Worldwide
production		 701,694(-3.5) 106,645(32.0) 16,604(8.2) 824,943(0.2)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan

 

July 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota
  • Decreased
Daihatsu
  • Fifteenth consecutive month of increase
Hino
  • First increase in three months
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First decrease in four months

Sales in Japan

Toyota
  • First decrease in nine months
  • Lexus vehicle sales totaled 2,815 units (31.4 percent decrease)
  • Minivehicle sales totaled 2,831 units (12.9 percent increase)
  • 47.7 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (4.8 percentage point decrease)
  • 31.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (4.5 percentage point decrease)
Daihatsu
  • Fourth consecutive month of increase
  • Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,000 units (8.1 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase
  • 34.3 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point decrease)
Hino
  • First increase in four months
  • Standard truck sales totaled approximately 3,000 units (21.5 percent increase); 38.5 percent share of the truck* market (5.0 percentage point increase)
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First decrease in nine months
  • 45.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.3 percentage point decrease)

*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)

Exports

Toyota
  • First decrease in four months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Oceania, and Africa
Daihatsu
  • There were no exports for Daihatsu.
Hino
  • First increase in ten months; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First decrease in four months

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota
  • Decreased; due to decreased production in North America, Australia, and Africa
Daihatsu
  • First increase in two months; due to increased production in Indonesia
Hino
  • First increase in two months; due to increased production in Asia
Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino
  • First increase in two months
Year to Date (January 1 to July 31, 2017)
Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Production in
Japan*1		 1,854,964(0.8) 546,925(34.1) 86,888(3.3) 2,488,777(6.7)
Sales in Japan*2 1,001,653(7.0) 383,235(8.2) 38,848(8.5) 1,423,736(7.3)
Exports 1,007,096(4.1) 2(0.0) 42,553(-1.6) 1,049,651(3.9)
Production
Outside of Japan*3		 3,393,576(1.6) 208,907(25.8) 21,752(23.4) 3,624,235(2.9)
Worldwide
production		 5,248,540(1.3) 755,832(31.7) 108,640(6.8) 6,113,012(4.4)
*1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan
