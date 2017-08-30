Toyota announces results for July 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for July 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

July 2017 Results Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Production in Japan*1 Passenger cars 242,443 (-8.3) 64,147 (34.8) ― ― 306,590 (-1.8) Trucks & buses 28,286 (-7.9) 14,287 (6.1) 13,504 (3.8) 56,077 (-1.9) Total 270,729 (-8.3) 78,434 (28.5) 13,504 (3.8) 362,667 (-1.8) Sales in Japan*2 Passenger cars 120,931 (-10.6) 41,970 (17.4) ― ― 162,901 (-4.7) Trucks & buses 14,814 (-2.8) 11,739 (-3.3) 5,342 (15.6) 31,895 (-0.3) Total 135,745 (-9.8) 53,709 (12.1) 5,342 (15.6) 194,796 (-4.0) Exports Passenger cars 137,229 (-3.6) 0 ― ― ― 137,229 (-3.6) Trucks & buses 14,478 (-8.8) ― ― 7,482 (14.4) 21,960 (-2.0) Total 151,707 (-4.2) 0 ― 7,482 (14.4) 159,189 (-3.4) Production

Outside of Japan*3 430,965 (-0.2) 28,211 (43.0) 3,100 (32.7) 462,276 (1.9) Worldwide

production 701,694 (-3.5) 106,645 (32.0) 16,604 (8.2) 824,943 (0.2) *1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan

July 2017 Key Points (year-on-year) Production in Japan Toyota Decreased Daihatsu Fifteenth consecutive month of increase Hino First increase in three months Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino First decrease in four months

Sales in Japan Toyota First decrease in nine months

Lexus vehicle sales totaled 2,815 units (31.4 percent decrease)

Minivehicle sales totaled 2,831 units (12.9 percent increase)

47.7 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (4.8 percentage point decrease)

31.7 percent share of market including minivehicles (4.5 percentage point decrease) Daihatsu Fourth consecutive month of increase

Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,000 units (8.1 percent increase); fourth consecutive month of increase

34.3 percent share of minivehicle market (1.0 percentage point decrease) Hino First increase in four months

Standard truck sales totaled approximately 3,000 units (21.5 percent increase); 38.5 percent share of the truck* market (5.0 percentage point increase) Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino First decrease in nine months

45.5 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.3 percentage point decrease)

*Maximum loading capacity of four tons or more (excluding imported trucks)

Exports Toyota First decrease in four months; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Oceania, and Africa Daihatsu There were no exports for Daihatsu. Hino First increase in ten months; due to increased exports to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino First decrease in four months

Production Outside of Japan Toyota Decreased; due to decreased production in North America, Australia, and Africa Daihatsu First increase in two months; due to increased production in Indonesia Hino First increase in two months; due to increased production in Asia Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino First increase in two months

Year to Date (January 1 to July 31, 2017) Unit = vehicles; figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Production in

Japan*1 1,854,964 (0.8) 546,925 (34.1) 86,888 (3.3) 2,488,777 (6.7) Sales in Japan*2 1,001,653 (7.0) 383,235 (8.2) 38,848 (8.5) 1,423,736 (7.3) Exports 1,007,096 (4.1) 2 (0.0) 42,553 (-1.6) 1,049,651 (3.9) Production

Outside of Japan*3 3,393,576 (1.6) 208,907 (25.8) 21,752 (23.4) 3,624,235 (2.9) Worldwide

production 5,248,540 (1.3) 755,832 (31.7) 108,640 (6.8) 6,113,012 (4.4) *1Includes kits for overseas assembly; *2includes overseas production; *3excludes kits from Japan

