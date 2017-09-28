Toyota announces results for August 2017

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for August 2017, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd., and Hino Motors, Ltd.

August 2017 Key Points (year-on-year)

Production in Japan

Toyota

– Decreased

Daihatsu

– Sixteenth consecutive month of increase

Hino

– Second consecutive month of increase

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– First increase in two months

Sales in Japan

Toyota

– Decreased

– Lexus vehicle sales totaled 2,489 units (31.0 percent decrease)

– Minivehicle sales totaled 2,758 units (22.4 percent increase)

– 45.7 percent share of market excluding minivehicles (4.3 percentage point decrease)

– 30.9 percent share of market including minivehicles (3.0 percentage point decrease)

Daihatsu

– Fifth consecutive month of increase

– Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 41,400 units (9.7 percent increase); fifth consecutive month of increase

– 34.0 percent share of minivehicle market (0.8 percentage point increase)

Hino

– Second consecutive month of increase

– Standard truck sales totaled approximately 4,800 units (95.3 percent increase); second consecutive month of increase

– 45.0 percent share of the truck market (10.4 percentage point increase)

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– First increase in two months

– 45.3 percent share of market including minivehicles (1.3 percentage point decrease)

Exports

Toyota

– First increase in two months; due to increased exports to North America and Oceania

Daihatsu

– There were no exports for Daihatsu.

Hino

– Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased exports to North America, Europe, and Asia

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– First increase in two months

Production Outside of Japan

Toyota

– Decreased; due to decreased production in North America and Australia

Daihatsu

– First decrease in two months; due to decreased production in Indonesia

Hino

– Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Asia

Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino

– First decrease in two months

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.