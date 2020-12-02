Toyota announces new electrified light commercial vehicle

Toyota is adding another chapter in its zero emission vehicle strategy.

Following PROACE Van and Verso Electric medium-duty announcements, Toyota will add BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) versions of PROACE CITY in the Toyota Professional commercial vehicle range.

This valuable mobility option will be available with a 50kWh lithium-ion battery providing maximum output of 136 DIN hp, ensuring smooth operations in low emission zones. All PROACE CITY Electric versions are fitted with 7.4 kW single-phase onboard charger as standard and optional 11 kW three-phase if faster charging is needed.

The line-up will offer Compact and Long body lengths, and both utility-Van and Verso passenger variants to better suit customer needs for business, fleet and private use.

First customer deliveries of the Toyota PROACE CITY Electric will begin from autumn 2021.

Further details will be announced next year.

SOURCE: Toyota