Toyota announces 500 fuel cell Mirai in the official fleet for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Zero-emission fleet of hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai will operate throughout Paris 2024

As a Worldwide Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Toyota is committed to providing sustainable mobility solutions to help build a decarbonised and inclusive society. In the run-up to Paris 2024, Toyota is announcing the supply of 500 fuel cell Mirai vehicles as part of its official fleet for this major sporting event.

In 2018, Akio Toyoda announced a major turning point for the Toyota Group: to transform the company from a car manufacturer to a mobility company. With this new direction, the aim is to go beyond the boundaries of our industry by building a better society, based on carbon neutrality,

Frank Marotte, Chairman and CEO of Toyota France.

In its goal to achieve carbon neutrality, Toyota believes in a multi-path approach to mobility through a diverse range of battery electric vehicles, fuel cell electric vehicles, full hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles. In this way, customers across all regions can benefit by having access to a range of zero and low-emission vehicles which best meet their needs.

The Toyota Mirai is a prime example of the company’s commitment to offering zero-emission vehicles. This hydrogen fuel cell powered sedan, combines the advantages of electric mobility with unequalled comfort of use, autonomy, and rapid recharging, demonstrates Toyota’s determination to decarbonise.

The Toyota Mirai fleet will be refuelled with hydrogen from renewable sources provided by Air Liquide, Official Hydrogen Supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

At Paris 2024, Toyota is preparing to show its innovative capabilities in the development of hydrogen-powered mobility solutions: this commitment will, together with other products, will be demonstrated through the Mirai. We have a shared ambition with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee: to reduce the environmental impact of the Games as much as possible through a 100% electrified passenger car fleet,

Cédric Borremans, Head of Olympic and Paralympic Division of Toyota Motor Europe.

Organising an exemplary and more environmentally responsible Games is one of the objectives we have set ourselves with Paris 2024. We are delighted that Toyota, a global partner of Paris 2024, is helping us take another step in this direction with the Mirai fuel cell powered vehicles that will be part of the official Games fleet. We thank Toyota for its commitment with us!

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024.

SOURCE: Toyota