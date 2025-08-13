Toyota and Unbound Recognized by SmartBear with Software for Good Award

SmartBear, a leading provider of software quality and visibility solutions, has honored Unbound, an international nonprofit supporting families in poverty, and Toyota Motor North America, the parent company for Toyota’s marketing, sales, engineering, and manufacturing arms in North America, with its Software for Good Award. The award celebrates organizations that go beyond innovation in software development, using their technical expertise to contribute to a better world. SmartBear launched a quarterly awards program last year to celebrate the exceptional work of its customers.

“Toyota and Unbound exemplify how software innovation can drive real-world change,” said Christina McCollum, Senior Director of People & Culture Programs at SmartBear. “Whether it’s promoting broader access to EV infrastructure or empowering underserved communities through reliable digital connection, we are inspired by how both organizations are using technology with purpose.”

Central to Unbound’s mission is connecting sponsors with individuals, fostering relationships that transcend geographic, economic, and social barriers. Unbound has streamlined communication between sponsors and sponsored families across the globe through the development of Portal, a secure digital platform that reduces paper waste, improves resource efficiency, and enhances sponsor engagement. In 2024, Unbound facilitated the exchange of over 317,000 letters and 76,000 videos and distributed more than $94 million directly to sponsored families digitally through Portal.

SmartBear’s solutions, including TestComplete and ReadyAPI, are critical to maintaining the quality and reliability of Unbound’s Portal. Through automated front-end and API testing, Unbound ensures families can share updates seamlessly from remote areas while staff and donors experience a reliable platform. SmartBear’s test automation has saved thousands of hours, allowing teams to focus more on support and service delivery.

“Our mission is rooted in human dignity and connection, and we’re delighted to be recognized by SmartBear,” said Jessica Leader-Kirk, Senior Software Quality Assurance Engineer at Unbound. “The company’s solutions help us deliver a digital platform that fosters relationships with trust and reliability, allowing us to focus on empowering individuals, families, and communities to build a better future.”

Toyota has advanced its sustainability goals through the development of a Plug & Charge (PnC) cybersecurity framework, allowing EVs to authenticate and authorize charging sessions automatically, without the need for physical cards or apps. The system enhances accessibility, reduces infrastructure waste and contributes to a more sustainable and user-friendly charging experience.

To streamline the development and testing of the EV technology, Toyota’s Product Cybersecurity Group built a custom test automation framework integrated with SmartBear Zephyr. By leveraging Zephyr’s APIs, Toyota fully automated the test case creation, execution, and result tracking, significantly reducing manual work and accelerating delivery without compromising security.

“Zephyr’s API integration has given us visibility, consistency, and efficiency in how we manage testing at scale,” said Allen Cain, General Manager at Toyota. “It allows our team to focus on what matters, including building secure, scalable solutions that make EV technology more accessible and trustworthy for all. Thank you to SmartBear for recognizing us with this award.”

