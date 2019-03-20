Toyota and Suzuki agree to start consideration toward new collaboration

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) today announced their agreement to begin considering concrete collaboration in new fields.

Toyota and Suzuki have been considering the concrete details of such collaboration since having concluded a memorandum of understanding toward business partnership on February 6, 2017.

Toyota and Suzuki, in addition to bringing together Toyota’s strength in electrification technologies and Suzuki’s strength in technologies for compact vehicles, intend to grow in new fields, such as joint collaboration in production and in the widespread popularization of electrified vehicles. Details of intended areas of collaboration are outlined in the table below.

SOURCE: Toyota & Suzuki