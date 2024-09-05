Toyota and Lexus join new three-year SiriusXM subscription program

Toyota and Lexus dealerships can now provide an extended subscription to SiriusXM on select new vehicles

SiriusXM today announced that Toyota is now participating in its new three-year Extended Service Subscription program designed to empower automakers and dealerships in the United States to deliver even more value to new-vehicle buyers. Through this program, participating Toyota and Lexus retailers across the nation are now able to include the Extended Service Subscriptions to SiriusXM’s leading audio entertainment services with the purchase of select new vehicles, expanding the Toyota and Lexus Connected Services features available for customers while providing greater flexibility in payment options.

SiriusXM capability is a standard feature in all Toyota and Lexus models sold in the United States. Now, participating Toyota and Lexus dealerships can choose to add the three-year Extended Service Subscription to new models featuring the latest Toyota Audio Multimedia and Lexus Interface. The three-year subscription’s cost will be added to the vehicle’s purchase or lease price. Vehicles that do not include the three-year Extended Service Subscription will continue to include a standard three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM.

“We are pleased to offer the new three-year SiriusXM subscription option as another enhancement for Toyota and Lexus drivers during their journeys,” said Jessamine Merrill, general manager, Connected Technologies, Toyota Motor North America. “The ability to include the subscription cost with the vehicle’s purchase price helps provide dealers and customers more flexibility, convenience and value.”

“Toyota and Lexus have offered SiriusXM capability as a standard feature for several years, and we’re thrilled to expand upon our longstanding relationship by enabling their dealerships nationwide to participate in our new three-year Extended Service Subscription program,” said Gail Berger, senior vice president and general manager of Automotive Partnerships, SiriusXM. “This new subscription offering is rolling out to auto brands across the country and allows drivers to enjoy long-term access to SiriusXM’s complete lineup of music, sports, news and entertainment audio programming.”

Extended Service Subscriptions are governed by the terms and conditions contained in SiriusXM’s Customer Agreement, which is available at siriusxm.com, as well as Toyota’s Connected Services Terms of Use. Extended Service Subscriptions that are included with the purchase or lease of a vehicle do not automatically renew. A customer’s service under an Extended Service Subscription will stop at the end of the stated subscription term or the consumers sale and/or transfer of the vehicle, whichever occurs first. Extended Service Subscriptions are not transferable to another radio/vehicle, are not redeemable for cash or credit and are not eligible for any refund.

With hundreds of channels and exclusive, must-hear programming across music, talk and sports, SiriusXM offers a unique audio experience for fans across the United States – on the road, on the go and at home.

With more than 20 years of expertise in-vehicle, only SiriusXM offers a premium listening experience optimized for each infotainment system. With the three-year Extended Service Subscription, new car buyers will get access to SiriusXM directly through their vehicle as well as the SiriusXM app, providing access to even more content. Subscribers can also enjoy new programming launches year-round as well as new features and updates both in the SiriusXM app and over-the-air in select newer vehicles, continually improving and optimizing the experience for listeners over time.

SOURCE: Toyota