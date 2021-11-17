Toyota and DRIVR put 100 hydrogen taxis on the roads in Copenhagen

Toyota and taxi service DRIVR bring over 100 hydrogen taxis to Copenhagen

The green conversion of taxi services is in full swing. The Danish government’s aim is that no new taxis emit CO2 or air pollution from 2025 and by 2030 all moving taxis must be zero-emission cars. On Friday 5 November, Toyota and the taxi service DRIVR have put over 100 hydrogen taxis on the roads in Copenhagen, supporting the political goals for a greener taxi industry.

When you get into a new taxi in Copenhagen in 2025, it should emit neither CO2 nor any kind of air pollution. This is the Danish government’s objective for the taxi industry, which must take the lead in the green transition like public bus traffic, according to local politicians.

The app-based taxi service, DRIVR, is one of the taxi companies that is at the forefront of the green transition. As a customer it has long been possible to choose between hybrid, electric and hydrogen cars. Now DRIVR significantly increases the number of hydrogen taxis in the fleet and has put over 100 hydrogen taxis on the roads in Copenhagen at the beginning of November in collaboration with Toyota. All 100 cars are Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicles, the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen car, only emitting water while driving.

There is no doubt that the taxi industry is a key driver of the green transition. They are in constant operation and travel many kilometers especially in the big cities every single day. The switch from black diesel to green hydrogen ensures the same operation and flexible mobility, just without harmful emissions. The many new taxis help create the necessary take-off of hydrogen at the service stations, which is essential for the development of the infrastructure. And then the taxis are rolling showcases for green hydrogen technology, which is an area where the strong Danish value chain of subcontractors is among the world’s best.

Tejs Laustsen Jensen, CEO Hydrogen Denmark

After one of Denmark’s largest public tenders for taxi services, the City of Copenhagen, has chosen DRIVR to handle the entire municipality’s so-called ‘adhoc taxi service’. This means that children with disabilities, mentally challenged citizens, citizens on their way to the hospital, municipal employees on duty and politicians will in future be transported completely emission-free in hydrogen cars when driving by taxi.

We are incredibly proud that DRIVR has been entrusted with the important task of helping the municipality drive Copenhagen greener, and we are very grateful for the cooperation with Toyota, which has enabled us to fulfil the task of the many new Toyota Mirai hydrogen cars.

Haydar Shaiwandi, CEO DRIVR

Toyota, which has delivered the more than 100 hydrogen cars to DRIVR, generally reports a growing interest in hydrogen cars in the taxi industry and welcomes DRIVR’s forward-looking approach to mobility.

We are pleased to have delivered the first 100 hydrogen taxis to DRIVR and are ready to deliver even more going forward. In this way, we support their mission to be the greenest taxi company in Denmark.

Alar Metsson, CEO Toyota Denmark

DRIVR’s over 100 hydrogen taxis have been launched as part of the European hydrogen for transport projects, Hydrogen Mobility Europe 2 (H2ME2) and Zero Emission Fleet vehicles For European Rollout (ZEFER), supported by The Hydrogen And Fuel Cell Joint Undertaking (FCH JU), in which both the City of Copenhagen, Toyota and the Hydrogen industry are partners. The project aims to spread hydrogen solutions for transport across the EU and has contributed to both wagons and hydrogen refueling stations in Denmark.

SOURCE: Toyota