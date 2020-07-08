Toyota Alabama steps closer to increased engine production

Toyota Alabama achieved two significant milestones this month as part of its $288 million expansion, originally announced in March 2019. Upon completion in 2021, the plant will add 450 new jobs and represent a $1.2 billion investment that solidifies the Huntsville facility as the automaker’s largest engine producer in North America.

Milestones include the start of production for the all-new, redesigned 4-cylinder engine, and the closing in of the plant’s new 150,000 square foot V6 engine assembly line.

“These milestones represent significant achievements and further demonstrate Toyota’s long-term commitment to build where we sell,” said Dave Finch, Toyota Alabama president. “By boosting production capacity and flexibility, our dedicated work force can better serve customers and position our operations for stability and future success.”

Toyota Alabama supplies engines for one-third of all Toyota vehicles assembled in the U.S. The latest expansion is the plant’s fifth since it began engine production in 2003; annual engine capacity will increase 34 percent to 900,000 and total employment will top 1,800.

This investment is part of a broader commitment from Toyota to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations over a five-year period through 2021. To date, Toyota has committed nearly $9 billion of the announced total; cumulative direct investment in the U.S. exceeds $28.4 billion.

SOURCE: Toyota