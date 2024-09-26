Toyota Alabama rolls off its ten millionth engine for a Tacoma hybrid

Toyota Alabama officially assembled its 10-millionth engine, an i-Force MAX 2.4-liter, to power an all-new hybrid Tacoma

Toyota Alabama officially assembled its 10-millionth engine, an i-Force MAX 2.4-liter, to power an all-new hybrid Tacoma. The engine plant, which first broke ground in 2001, assembles a third of all Toyota engines in North America.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone and look forward to seeing where the next 10 million engines will take us,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. “I feel a great sense of pride knowing team members are powering the heart of some of the most popular, reliable and safest vehicles on the road.”

Toyota Alabama’s 2,000 team members assemble upwards of 777,000 engines a year.

“When the plant opened with only one production line more than 20 years ago, I was a part of the team that helped start engine production in Alabama,” added Brandon French, senior manager of production at Toyota Alabama. “Since starting on the production line, Toyota has challenged me to learn many different roles. I am proud to oversee the i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line and to know that I have been a part of us reaching this milestone since day one.”

SOURCE: Toyota