Toyota Alabama powers up a new i-FORCE engine line

Huntsville-built engine drives the all-new, more powerful Tacoma

Today, Toyota Alabama announces the start of production on its i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line for the all-new Tacoma. Powered by a previous investment of $222 million, the new line furthers Toyota’s commitment to diversified powertrains that align with customer demand.

“The completion of the i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line marks a significant milestone for Toyota Alabama and further supports job stability for our 2,000 employees,” said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. “Now, with Tacoma offering a hybrid option, every line at our plant includes engines for hybrid vehicles. It’s our team and their skills that have paved the way for this plant to play a critical role in Toyota’s electrified future.”

Globally, Toyota continues to go big in its commitment to carbon-reducing and carbon-neutral products, with plans to invest more than $70 billion in vehicle electrification through 2030.

The i-FORCE 2.4-liter turbo engine line marks the plant’s sixth building expansion and brings Toyota Alabama’s total investment to $1.5 billion. In 2023, the plant achieved record production, assembling more than 777,000 engines for Toyota vehicles manufactured in North America. The plant produces four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines for popular Toyota vehicles such as the Tundra, Sequoia, Corolla, Corolla Cross, Tacoma, Highlander, Sienna and RAV4.

The new line demonstrates Toyota’s commitment to long-term employment and the success of our operational communities. Last year, Toyota announced two key initiatives:

A $49 million solar array , in partnership with Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho, to supply more than 70 percent of Toyota Alabama’s energy needs when completed.

in partnership with Huntsville Utilities and Toyota Tsusho, to supply more than 70 percent of Toyota Alabama’s energy needs when completed. Grants of up to $6.7 million to help prepare Huntsville City Schools’ students for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math. The grants are part of Toyota USA Foundation’s Driving Possibilities initiative and will fund a five-year phased rollout of programming in select schools.

SOURCE: Toyota