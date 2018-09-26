Toyota AI ventures goes on the road to meet robotics entrepreneurs

Silicon Valley-based venture capital firmannounced today that it is participating in a series of events across the United States to meet promising entrepreneurs that are looking for funding. As part of theinitiative that it unveiled this summer in partnership with the robotics group at the(TRI), the Toyota AI Ventures team will go on the road beginning this week to take part in several startup events. The series includes RoboBusiness 2018 in Silicon Valley where the firm’s managing director Jim Adler will give a presentation on the main stage the evening of Sept. 26, 2018.

Robotics entrepreneurs interested in participating in the call for innovation can apply online, and can see members of the Toyota AI Ventures team in person at the following events:

“One of the main goals of the call is to spur innovation by identifying key problems startups can help solve, and we’re looking forward to visiting regional startup hubs to spread the word about this opportunity” said Jim Adler, managing director of Toyota AI Ventures. “We’ll also be hosting office hours to spend time with local entrepreneurs and learn about the solutions they’re developing.”

The first call focuses on finding and funding robotics startups that are developing mobile manipulation technologies that can improve assistive robots to help people in and around the home. Toyota AI Ventures is looking to invest between $500,000 and $2 million in one or more qualified startups. Eligibility criteria and guidelines are available on the Toyota AI Ventures website. Applications are currently being accepted online, and the deadline to apply is Oct. 31, 2018.