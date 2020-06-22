Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production in July 2020 (as of June 22)

Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the change in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at plants for completed vehicles in Japan.
We estimate the production volume will be recovered up to approximately ten percent decrease compared to the initial plan.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.
Overview
|July
|June
|Production volume compared to the initial plan
|Approx. 10 percent decrease
|Approx. 40 percent decrease
|Production suspension*1
|Six production lines at three plants Total 16 days
|25 production lines at 14 plants Total 133 days
|Reduction of operation to a single shift
|Three production lines at two plants
|Five production lines at three plants
|Holiday shift*2
|Four production lines at three plants Total 13 days
|Three production lines at two plants Total 12 days
*1Count the halt operation at one production line as a day’s production suspension
*2Count the operation at one production line as a day’s holiday shift
Production suspension for six production lines at three plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)
|Plant
|Period of production suspension
|Production vehicles
|Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (TMEJ)
Production lines F201, F301
|2 days
10 (Fri), 17(Fri)
|Porte / Spade, JPN TAXI, Century
|Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.
Production line #2
|6 days
2 (Thu), 3 (Fri), 10 (Fri), 17 (Fri), 24 (Fri), 31 (Fri)
|Coaster
|Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant
Production lines #1, #2, and #4
|2 days
3 (Fri), 17 (Fri)
|Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser, Dyna, Toyoace, HMV (High Mobility Vehicle)
Reduction of operation to a single shift for three production lines at two plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)
|Plant
|Period of reduction of operation to a single shift
|Production vehicles
|Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant
Production line #1
|May – June (No second shift)
|Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser
|Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.
|Production line #1
|May – July (No second shift)
|Hiace
|Production line #2
|May – September (No second shift)
|Coaster
Holiday shift for four production lines three plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)
|Plant
|Period of reduction of holiday shift
|Production vehicles
|Takaoka Plant
Production line #2
|2 days
18 (Sat), 25 (Sat)
|RAV4, Prius α, Harrier
|Tahara Plant
Production line #1
|3 days
11 (Sat), 18 (Sat), 25 (Sat)
|4Runner, Land Cruiser Prado, GX, LC200
|Toyota Industries Corporation
Production line #301, #302
|4 days
4 (Sat), 11 (Sat), 18 (Sat), 25 (Sat)
|RAV4
SOURCE: Toyota