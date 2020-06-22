Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production in July 2020 (as of June 22)

Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the change in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at plants for completed vehicles in Japan.

We estimate the production volume will be recovered up to approximately ten percent decrease compared to the initial plan.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.

Overview

July June Production volume compared to the initial plan Approx. 10 percent decrease Approx. 40 percent decrease Production suspension*1 Six production lines at three plants Total 16 days 25 production lines at 14 plants Total 133 days Reduction of operation to a single shift Three production lines at two plants Five production lines at three plants Holiday shift*2 Four production lines at three plants Total 13 days Three production lines at two plants Total 12 days

*1Count the halt operation at one production line as a day’s production suspension

*2Count the operation at one production line as a day’s holiday shift

Production suspension for six production lines at three plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of production suspension Production vehicles Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (TMEJ) Production lines F201, F301 2 days

10 (Fri), 17(Fri) Porte / Spade, JPN TAXI, Century Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd. Production line #2 6 days

2 (Thu), 3 (Fri), 10 (Fri), 17 (Fri), 24 (Fri), 31 (Fri) Coaster Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant Production lines #1, #2, and #4 2 days

3 (Fri), 17 (Fri) Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser, Dyna, Toyoace, HMV (High Mobility Vehicle)

Reduction of operation to a single shift for three production lines at two plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of operation to a single shift Production vehicles Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant Production line #1 May – June (No second shift) Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd. Production line #1 May – July (No second shift) Hiace Production line #2 May – September (No second shift) Coaster

Holiday shift for four production lines three plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of holiday shift Production vehicles Takaoka Plant Production line #2 2 days

18 (Sat), 25 (Sat) RAV4, Prius α, Harrier Tahara Plant Production line #1 3 days

11 (Sat), 18 (Sat), 25 (Sat) 4Runner, Land Cruiser Prado, GX, LC200 Toyota Industries Corporation Production line #301, #302 4 days

4 (Sat), 11 (Sat), 18 (Sat), 25 (Sat) RAV4

