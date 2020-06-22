Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production in July 2020 (as of June 22)

   June 22nd, 2020

Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the change in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to continually make gradual adjustments in production operations at plants for completed vehicles in Japan.

We estimate the production volume will be recovered up to approximately ten percent decrease compared to the initial plan.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.

Overview

  July June
Production volume compared to the initial plan Approx. 10 percent decrease Approx. 40 percent decrease
Production suspension*1 Six production lines at three plants Total 16 days 25 production lines at 14 plants Total 133 days
Reduction of operation to a single shift Three production lines at two plants Five production lines at three plants
Holiday shift*2 Four production lines at three plants Total 13 days Three production lines at two plants Total 12 days

*1Count the halt operation at one production line as a day’s production suspension
*2Count the operation at one production line as a day’s holiday shift

Production suspension for six production lines at three plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of production suspension Production vehicles
Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (TMEJ)

Production lines F201, F301

 2 days
10 (Fri), 17(Fri)		 Porte / Spade, JPN TAXI, Century
Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.

Production line #2

 6 days
2 (Thu), 3 (Fri), 10 (Fri), 17 (Fri), 24 (Fri), 31 (Fri)		 Coaster
Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant

Production lines #1, #2, and #4

 2 days
3 (Fri), 17 (Fri)		 Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser, Dyna, Toyoace, HMV (High Mobility Vehicle)

Reduction of operation to a single shift for three production lines at two plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of operation to a single shift Production vehicles
Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant

Production line #1

 May – June (No second shift) Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser
Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.
Production line #1 May – July (No second shift) Hiace
Production line #2 May – September (No second shift) Coaster

Holiday shift for four production lines three plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of holiday shift Production vehicles
Takaoka Plant

Production line #2

 2 days
18 (Sat), 25 (Sat)		 RAV4, Prius α, Harrier
Tahara Plant

Production line #1

 3 days
11 (Sat), 18 (Sat), 25 (Sat)		 4Runner, Land Cruiser Prado, GX, LC200
Toyota Industries Corporation

Production line #301, #302

 4 days
4 (Sat), 11 (Sat), 18 (Sat), 25 (Sat)		 RAV4

SOURCE: Toyota

