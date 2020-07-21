Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production in August 2020 (as of July 21)

Toyota estimates that strong global demand for new vehicles will bring domestic production back to almost the same as the initial plan in August. This recovery trend is expected to continue in the future

   July 21, 2020

Toyota estimates that strong global demand for new vehicles will bring domestic production back to almost the same as the initial plan in August. This recovery trend is expected to continue in the future.

Overview

August July June
Production volume compared to the initial plan About the same as the initial plan (Approx. 3 percent decrease) Approx. 10 percent decrease Approx. 40 percent decrease
Production suspension*1 None Six production lines at three plants
Totaling 16 days		 25 production lines
at 14 plants
Totaling 133 days
Reduction of operations from double shifts to a single shift One production line at one plant Three production lines at two plants Five production lines at three plants
Holiday shift*2 Three production lines at two plants
Totaling 6 days		 Four production lines at three plants
Totaling 13 days		 Three production lines at two plants
Totaling 12 days

*1 Count the halt operation at one production line as a day’s production suspension
*2 Count the operation at one production line as a day’s holiday shift

Reduction of operation to a single shift for one production line at one plant (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of operation to a single shift Vehicles produced
Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.

Production line #2
 May – October (No second shift) Coaster

Holiday shifts for three production lines at two plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of holiday shift Vehicles produced
Toyota Motor Kyushu, Inc.
Production line #1 3 days
1 (Sat), 22 (Sat), 29 (Sat)		 UX, CT, NX
Production line #2 2 days
1 (Sat), 22 (Sat)		 ES, RX
Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. Kyoto Plant 1 day
29 (Sat)		 Probox

Non-operating days in May and June for all domestic plants (totaling 6 days) will be rescheduled starting September.

SOURCE: Toyota

Close
Close