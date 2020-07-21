Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production in August 2020 (as of July 21)

Toyota estimates that strong global demand for new vehicles will bring domestic production back to almost the same as the initial plan in August. This recovery trend is expected to continue in the future.

Overview

August July June Production volume compared to the initial plan About the same as the initial plan (Approx. 3 percent decrease) Approx. 10 percent decrease Approx. 40 percent decrease Production suspension*1 None Six production lines at three plants

Totaling 16 days 25 production lines

at 14 plants

Totaling 133 days Reduction of operations from double shifts to a single shift One production line at one plant Three production lines at two plants Five production lines at three plants Holiday shift*2 Three production lines at two plants

Totaling 6 days Four production lines at three plants

Totaling 13 days Three production lines at two plants

Totaling 12 days

*1 Count the halt operation at one production line as a day’s production suspension

*2 Count the operation at one production line as a day’s holiday shift

Reduction of operation to a single shift for one production line at one plant (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of operation to a single shift Vehicles produced Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd. Production line #2 May – October (No second shift) Coaster

Holiday shifts for three production lines at two plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 15 plants)

Plant Period of reduction of holiday shift Vehicles produced Toyota Motor Kyushu, Inc. Production line #1 3 days

1 (Sat), 22 (Sat), 29 (Sat) UX, CT, NX Production line #2 2 days

1 (Sat), 22 (Sat) ES, RX Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. Kyoto Plant 1 day

29 (Sat) Probox

Non-operating days in May and June for all domestic plants (totaling 6 days) will be rescheduled starting September.

SOURCE: Toyota