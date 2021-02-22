Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production due to earthquake in February 2021 (as of February 22*1)

Toyota would like to extend its sincere sympathy to those affected by the earthquakes that occurred on February 13 (Sat), and hope for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

Due to parts shortage caused by the earthquake, adjustments will be made to production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan as follows.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions, due to these changes.

Week of February 22: Production suspension for 12 production lines at eight plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 14 plants)

Plant Period of production suspension (February) Production Vehicle Toyota Motor Corporation Takaoka Plant Production line #2 22 (Mon), 23 (Tue) Harrier, Prius α, RAV4 Toyota Motor Corporation Tahara Plant Production line #1 Prado, GX, 4Runner Production line #3 LS, IS, RC, NX Toyota Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd. Miyata Plant Production line #1 NX, UX, CT Production line #2 ES, RX Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. Fujimatsu Plant Production line #1 LC70 Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. Yoshiwara Plant Production line #1 LC200/LX Production line #2 LC70 Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.*2 Production line #2 Coaster Toyota Industries Corporation Production line #302 RAV4 Hino Motors, Ltd. Hamura Plant Production line #1 Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser Production line #2 22 (Mon), 23 (Tue) Dyna

Notes

*1 Updated information (underlined) is included for the Hamura Plant (Hino Motors)

*2 Line #2 at Gifu Auto Body operates at one shift.

SOURCE: Toyota