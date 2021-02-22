Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production due to earthquake in February 2021 (as of February 22*1)

Toyota would like to extend its sincere sympathy to those affected by the earthquakes that occurred on February 13 (Sat), and hope for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.
Due to parts shortage caused by the earthquake, adjustments will be made to production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan as follows.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions, due to these changes.
Week of February 22: Production suspension for 12 production lines at eight plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 14 plants)
|Plant
|Period of production suspension
(February)
|Production Vehicle
|Toyota Motor Corporation
Takaoka Plant
|Production line #2
|22 (Mon), 23 (Tue)
|Harrier, Prius α, RAV4
|Toyota Motor Corporation
Tahara Plant
|Production line #1
|Prado, GX, 4Runner
|Production line #3
|LS, IS, RC, NX
|Toyota Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd.
Miyata Plant
|Production line #1
|NX, UX, CT
|Production line #2
|ES, RX
|Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.
Fujimatsu Plant
|Production line #1
|LC70
|Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.
Yoshiwara Plant
|Production line #1
|LC200/LX
|Production line #2
|LC70
|Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.*2
|Production line #2
|Coaster
|Toyota Industries Corporation
|Production line #302
|RAV4
|Hino Motors, Ltd.
Hamura Plant
|Production line #1
|Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser
|Production line #2
|22 (Mon), 23 (Tue)
|Dyna
Notes
*1 Updated information (underlined) is included for the Hamura Plant (Hino Motors)
*2 Line #2 at Gifu Auto Body operates at one shift.
SOURCE: Toyota