Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production due to earthquake in February 2021 (as of February 22*1)

   February 22, 2021

Toyota would like to extend its sincere sympathy to those affected by the earthquakes that occurred on February 13 (Sat), and hope for the earliest possible recovery of the affected areas.

Due to parts shortage caused by the earthquake, adjustments will be made to production operations of plants for completed vehicles in Japan as follows.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions, due to these changes.

Week of February 22: Production suspension for 12 production lines at eight plants (Among a total of 28 lines at 14 plants)

Plant Period of production suspension

(February)
 Production Vehicle
Toyota Motor Corporation

Takaoka Plant
 Production line #2 22 (Mon), 23 (Tue) Harrier, Prius α, RAV4
Toyota Motor Corporation

Tahara Plant
 Production line #1 Prado, GX, 4Runner
Production line #3 LS, IS, RC, NX
Toyota Motor Kyushu Co., Ltd.

Miyata Plant
 Production line #1 NX, UX, CT
Production line #2 ES, RX
Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.

Fujimatsu Plant
 Production line #1 LC70
Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd.

Yoshiwara Plant
 Production line #1 LC200/LX
Production line #2 LC70
Gifu Auto Body Co., Ltd.*2 Production line #2 Coaster
Toyota Industries Corporation Production line #302 RAV4
Hino Motors, Ltd.

Hamura Plant
 Production line #1 Land Cruiser Prado, FJ Cruiser
Production line #2 22 (Mon), 23 (Tue) Dyna

Notes
*1 Updated information (underlined) is included for the Hamura Plant (Hino Motors)
*2 Line #2 at Gifu Auto Body operates at one shift.

SOURCE: Toyota

