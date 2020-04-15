Toyota: Adjustments to domestic production (as of April 15)

Due to the effects of COVID-19 on the current market and the decline in demand of new vehicles globally, Toyota intends to make gradual adjustments in production operations at all plants for completed vehicles in Japan, starting from May 1.

Specifically, we have decided to halt production for two days, on May 1 and 11, and plan to reflect the operation days on alternative dates. Additionally, we plan to add non-operating days as well as reducing operation time from double shifts to a single shift from May 12 for some of the plants and production lines producing vehicles for overseas markets.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our suppliers and people in those regions.