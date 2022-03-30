Toyoda Gosei’s LED illuminated emblem to be used for first time in Japan

Contributes to improved design of vehicle front ends

LED illuminated emblems developed by Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will be used on Nissan Motor’s Ariya crossover EV, the first on a new vehicle in Japan. Toyoda Gosei’s emblems already afford both transparency to millimeter wave radar, which supports advanced driving support systems, and a range of plating color tones for diverse design aesthetics. LED illumination adds a new design dimension to Toyoda Gosei’s emblem lineup, and will help meet the design needs of customers.

The emblem for the Ariya uses transparent and light-dispersing materials in the surface of the light-emitting portion. These emblems—a symbol of the vehicle brand—will appear white during the day and with a uniform brightness at night, making the brand logo stand out in the darkness. This will contribute to distinctive, innovative design for EVs.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei

