Toyoda Gosei’s high-pressure hydrogen tank used on large truck

High-pressure hydrogen tanks manufactured by Toyoda Gosei are used on large fuel cell trucks launched in October by Hino Motors

High-pressure hydrogen tanks manufactured by Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. are used on large fuel cell trucks launched in October by Hino Motors, Ltd. Commercial vehicles such as linehaul trucks travel long distances in a day and need sufficient range, and the spread of fuel cell trucks is promising to meet those needs. Toyoda Gosei will continue contributing to the realisation of a hydrogen society through the development and production of hydrogen tanks that are a key component of fuel cell vehicles.

Background for development

As a next-generation energy source that does not emit CO2 during use, the spread of hydrogen is promising for the achievement of carbon neutrality. Toyoda Gosei has leveraged its expertise in polymers such as molding technology for plastics and rubber in co-developing, with Toyota Motor Corporation, a tank that efficiently stores hydrogen under high pressure (approx. 700 atm) for the Mirai (2nd generation) fuel cell vehicle. These tanks have been produced at Toyoda Gosei’s Inabe Plant since November 2020. The company then launched a large high-pressure hydrogen tank in 2023, which has so far been used on small trucks and boats.