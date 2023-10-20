Toyoda Gosei’s armrest with heater used on new Lexus LM

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed an armrest with a heater that will contribute to greater comfort in vehicle cabins. This armrest is used on the new LEXUS LM from Toyota Motor

In response to the need save energy (reduce electricity consumption) as electric vehicles come into wider use, Toyoda Gosei is developing interior products that provide personal climate control to locally cool and heat the area around vehicle occupants’ bodies. The company’s knowledge of plastic materials is utilized to ensure that the newly developed armrests are still smooth and comfortable to the touch. A structural design for minimal thermal energy loss also helps to achieve the same heating performance as other companies’ products while cutting the power consumption by half. This will be the first time that armrests equipped with a heater function are used in a car by a Japanese manufacturer. *

The interior of this vehicle also features the Toyoda Gosei’s LED floor graphic lighting, which decorates the interior of the vehicle with patterns using LED light and shadow, contributing to a luxurious and comfortable mobile space.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop high value-added products leveraging its core rubber and plastic technologies to contribute to improved cabin comfort.

* As of September 30, 2023, according to a survey by Toyoda Gosei

