Toyoda Gosei to open new plant in South India for safety systems and interior & exterior products

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will open a new plant in Harohalli in the state of Karnataka, India to meet the growing automobile production in that country.

The new plant is a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd.1, and scheduled to begin production of safety systems (airbags, steering wheels and more) and interior and exterior products (console boxes and others) from 2026. Demand for these products is growing due to the increase in production capacity of the Japanese automakers that are the company’s main customers. The new plant will achieve more efficient manufacturing, with Toyoda Gosei’s original, simple/slim & sensible automation that combines collaborative robots and karakuri2 technology, and energy-efficient electric molding machines. Production facilities for bumpers, instrument panels and other interior and exterior products will also be increased in the existing Techno Park Plant. This will lead to an optimized production network in southern India.

India is a key market for Toyoda Gosei. Demand for airbags, one of the company’s main products, is growing against a background of rising traffic fatalities as the automobile market rapidly expands. Sports utility vehicles (SUVs) are also becoming increasingly popular in recent years, for which automakers are enhancing their production capacity. The company will leverage its development and production network in the country to contribute to safer and more comfortable mobility in society.

1 Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Toyoda Gosei Minda India Pvt Ltd.

2 karakuri is age-old Japanese technology. The Toyoda Gosei Group is spreading the simple/slim & sensible automation developed at its Thai locations to other regions of the world.

Outline of new plant

Location Harohalli, Karnataka, India Land area

Bldg. area Approx. 40,000 m2

Approx. 18,000 m2 Products Safety systems

(airbags, steering wheels)

Interior and exterior products

(console boxes, pillars) Prod. start Planned for January 2026 Employees Approx. 580 (As of 2027) Main

facilities ・Electric molding machines

・Steering wheel lines

(Die casting, urethane equipment)

・Automated transport machines

・Solar panels Investment ~INR 2.05 billion (~JPY3.5 billion3)

3 Calculated at INR 1 = JPY 1.7 (As of August 30, 2024)

Outline of Toyoda Gosei South India Pvt. Ltd.

Established September 1998 Capital INR 304 million Location Karnataka, India Employees 1,290 (as of March 31, 2024)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei