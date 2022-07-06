Toyoda Gosei to invest in interior and exterior parts manufacturing company in Central China

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., through its regional headquarters in China, Toyoda Gosei (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (TG China), is investing in Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd.

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., through its regional headquarters in China, Toyoda Gosei (China) Investment Co., Ltd. (TG China), is investing in Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd. This move will strengthen Toyoda Gosei’s supply system for interior and exterior automotive parts in central China.

Wuhan Binyu is a production company in the Yibin Group (Ningbo Yibin Electronic Technology Corp.) that supplies interior and exterior automotive parts in China’s major automobile manufacturing regions (north China, south China, central China). It provides console boxes and cockpit components to Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd. (Dongfeng Nissan) in central China. With this investment, the Toyoda Gosei Group aims to grow its sales in China by merging its engineering and production expertise as a global supplier of plastic parts with the business partnership that Ningbo Yibin has built over many years with automakers in China.

Outline of Wuhan Binyu (investee company) Company name Current: Wuhan Binyu Auto. Part Co., Ltd.

New: Yibin Toyoda Gosei (Wuhan) Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Location Wuhan, Hubei, China Established June 2013 Capital CNY 20.0 million Shareholders Current: Ningbo Yibin 100%

New: Ningbo Yibin 66%

Toyoda Gosei (China) Invest. Co., Ltd. 34%* Products Interior and exterior products (consoles, registers, more) Land area

Building area Approx. 27,000 m2

Approx. 32,000 m2 No. employees 174 (as of May 31, 2022) * TG China is purchasing 34% of shares from Ningbo Yibin for approx. JPY 350 million. Calculated at 1 Chinese yuan = 17.5 Japanese yen

Outline of Ningbo Yibin Name Ningbo Yibin Electronic Technology Corp. Location Ningbo, Zhejiang, China Established August 2006 Capital CNY 92.80 million Shareholders Wang Jianhua, others Products Interior and exterior products No. employees 2,203 (as of May 31, 2022) Production locations for interior and exterior products in China

