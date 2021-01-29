Toyoda Gosei to establish new plant for interiors and exteriors in Miyagi, Japan

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s production subsidiary in eastern Japan, Toyoda Gosei East Japan Co., Ltd. (TGEJ), is establishing a new plant in Ohira, Kurokawa-gun, Miyagi, where its main customer, Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., is located. This will enhance Toyoda Gosei’s production capacity in the Tohoku region. Construction of the plant will begin in April 2021 and production of radiator grilles and other large painted plastic parts will start around the summer of 2022.

Toyoda Gosei has produced airbags, weatherstrips and other parts in the Tohoku region, which the Toyota Motor Group considers to be Japan’s third major automotive production area after the Chubu and Kyushu regions. By establishing a new plant for interiors and exteriors to build up its production capacity for these major products, Toyoda Gosei will support manufacturing in the Tohoku region, where compact cars provided to all parts of the world are made.

With this new plant, Toyoda Gosei will strengthen its production network in Japan, centered in these three key regions, and increase its competitiveness by producing large painted plastic parts, which had previously been provided from other areas, near its main customer in northeastern Japan.

The new plant will be the Toyoda Gosei Group’s 15th plant in Japan—a state-of-the-art, environmentally-friendly plant that utilizes renewable energy and is equipped with the latest painting equipment and collaborative robots to pursue manufacturing efficiency.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to respond to the needs of customers with the aim of achieving sustainable growth.

Outline of new plant (TGEJ Ohira Plant) Location 2-10-2 Matsunodaira,Ohiramura,

Kurokawa-gun, Miyagi, Japan Area Land: Approx. 34,000m2

Building: Approx. 8,300 m2 Products Interiors and exteriors

(radiator grilles etc.) Production start Around summer 2022 Employees Approx. 40 (at the start of operation)