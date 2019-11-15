Toyoda Gosei to enhance weatherstrip production in central China

Toyoda Gosei will enhance the production of weatherstrips (rubber parts for automobile doors and windows) at Hubei Toyoda Gosei Zheng Ao Rubber & Plastics Sealing Science and Technology in order to expand its automotive parts business in China, the world’s largest market.

TG Zheng Ao became a Toyoda Gosei subsidiary when the Toyoda Gosei Group invested in independent supplier Hubei Rock in December 2018. The company has supplied weatherstrips to Dongfeng Motor Corporation, one of China’s “Big Three” automakers, as well as to its joint ventures Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd. and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën Automobile Co., Ltd., automakers in partnership with Honda Motor Company and Groupe PSA, respectively. With this expansion, Toyoda Gosei aims to make TG Zheng Ao a core location for growing the TG Group’s business in central China.

Weatherstrip production capacity at TG Zheng Ao will be roughly doubled from the FY2018 level with expansion of plant buildings and increase in production equipment, slated for completion in May 2021.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei