Toyoda Gosei starts operations at airbag plant in South China

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has started operations at a new plant in Guangdong Province, China, and held an opening ceremony on November 28. The new plant will strengthen the company’s production capacity for its mainstay safety systems in China, where the automobile market continues to grow.

The new plant was built as a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei (Foshan) Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (TGFP). It will help to meet the increasing needs for airbags and other safety systems that is anticipated with the higher automobile production and stricter safety regulations in China. As a smart factory adopting Toyoda Gosei’s latest production technology, the new plant will pursue efficient and environmentally-friendly manufacturing through autonomation in product assembly, transport and other areas, and electrification of facilities.

Outline of new plant

LocationShunde, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China
AreaLandapprox. 54,000m2
Buildingsapprox. 43,000m2
ProductsSafety systems
(Airbags, steering wheels, pop-up hood actuators)
Start of productionAugust 2023
EmployeesApprox. 280 (at start of operations)
Main FacilitiesProduction facilities
・Integrated steering wheel production line etc. (molding machines, collaborative robots, etc.)Ancillary facilities
・Automated guided vehicles (AGVs)Environmental facilities
・Solar panels

Outline of TGFP

NameToyoda Gosei (Foshan) Auto Parts Co., Ltd.
EstablishedOctober 2004
Capital70.52 million USD
LocationNo.3, Wusha Section, Shunpan Rd.
Daliang town, Shunde, Foshan City,Guangdong Province, China
Employees690 (as of October 31, 2023)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei

