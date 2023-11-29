Toyoda Gosei starts operations at airbag plant in South China

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has started operations at a new plant in Guangdong Province, China, and held an opening ceremony on November 28

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has started operations at a new plant in Guangdong Province, China, and held an opening ceremony on November 28. The new plant will strengthen the company’s production capacity for its mainstay safety systems in China, where the automobile market continues to grow.

The new plant was built as a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei (Foshan) Auto Parts Co., Ltd. (TGFP). It will help to meet the increasing needs for airbags and other safety systems that is anticipated with the higher automobile production and stricter safety regulations in China. As a smart factory adopting Toyoda Gosei’s latest production technology, the new plant will pursue efficient and environmentally-friendly manufacturing through autonomation in product assembly, transport and other areas, and electrification of facilities.

Outline of new plant

Location Shunde, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, China Area Land approx. 54,000m2 Buildings approx. 43,000m2 Products Safety systems

(Airbags, steering wheels, pop-up hood actuators) Start of production August 2023 Employees Approx. 280 (at start of operations) Main Facilities Production facilities

・Integrated steering wheel production line etc. (molding machines, collaborative robots, etc.)Ancillary facilities

・Automated guided vehicles (AGVs)Environmental facilities

・Solar panels

Outline of TGFP

Name Toyoda Gosei (Foshan) Auto Parts Co., Ltd. Established October 2004 Capital 70.52 million USD Location No.3, Wusha Section, Shunpan Rd.

Daliang town, Shunde, Foshan City,Guangdong Province, China Employees 690 (as of October 31, 2023)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei