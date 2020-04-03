Toyoda Gosei sets target of cutting CO2 emissions more than 40% by 2030

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has announced an environmental target for 2030 with the aim of stimulating efforts to cut CO 2 emissions in its business activities.

In 2015 Toyoda Gosei adopted the TG 2020 Environmental Challenge, which lays out the company’s long term environmental targets. They include the aim of cutting the company’s CO 2 emissions to approximately zero by 2050 to contribute to the fight against global warming. As a milestone on the road toward achieving that goal, the company has set a concrete target of achieving a 43% reduction in CO 2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2015 levels. Phased measures are being taken in two areas. One is to reduce energy consumption by eliminating energy loss at plants; innovating production technologies, such as by downsizing machines; and introducing energy-saving equipment. The other is to increase use of solar power and other forms of renewable energy.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society through environmentally-friendly business activities.

Toyoda Gosei’s roadmap to curb CO 2 emissions

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei