Toyoda Gosei rated at top level in CDP Supplier Engagement Rating for fifth consecutive year

Named to Leaderboard for efforts to reduce greenhouse gases

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has been named to the CDP1 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for the fifth consecutive year. CDP is an international not-for-profit environmental organization that conducts an annual Supplier Engagement Rating on climate issues, with the top-rated companies named to the Leaderboard.

This CDP rating assesses how effectively companies collaborate with each of their suppliers in efforts to reduce climate change risks. In this survey, Toyoda Gosei was rated highly for formulating for supplier environmental activity guidelines to reduce CO 2 over the entire supply chain, for the company’s information disclosure on Scope 32 emissions, and other efforts.

Leaving a rich earth for the future is one of Toyoda Gosei’s corporate missions, and the company is leveraging its expertise in rubber and plastics to help bring about a decarbonized society. Toyoda Gosei is working closely with suppliers to fight climate change by reducing Scope 3 CO 2 emissions. In addition to sharing benchmark examples of energy savings in production processes, Toyoda Gosei supports the joint planning and execution of CO 2 reduction plans with each supplier.

The global Toyoda Gosei Group, together with suppliers, will continue to promote environmentally-friendly business activities in moving toward a sustainable society.