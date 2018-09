This is to inform that Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd revised the financial forecasts disclosed in April 27th, 2018 as follows, considering the matters such as “Settlements for Class Action in the U.S.” that will be disclosed today. Follow link to PDF: http://www.toyoda-gosei.com/upload/news_en/191/40bc802a333a82f1f138a6110a115e32.pdf

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei