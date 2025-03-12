Toyoda Gosei launches ultra-thin register for car air conditioning

Toyoda Gosei has developed a thinner register for car air conditioning

Toyoda Gosei has developed a thinner register for car air conditioning. This new, ultra-thin register will meet the increasing demand for thinner instrument panels that contributes to more spacious cabin and better forward visibility.

The traditional register occupies space within the instrument panel because it has a significant thickness in height with its multiple fins to direct airflow. Toyoda Gosei has incorporated a unique airflow control mechanism into register, which allows for airflow adjustment without losing wind force, even with a narrower opening. This innovation has reduced the product’s thickness by 40%. It is used on Toyota’s bZ3X model released in China in March 2025.

＜Toyoda Gosei’s vision for future vehicle cockpit＞



SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei