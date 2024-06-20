Toyoda Gosei invests in Synspective Inc., a startup that develops and operates small artificial satellites

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested1 in Synspective Inc., a startup that develops and operates small SAR satellites2 and provides solutions based on satellite data analysis

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has invested1 in Synspective Inc., a startup that develops and operates small SAR satellites2 and provides solutions based on satellite data analysis.

Synspective was established based on development results for technology to make smaller SAR satellites in the Japanese Cabinet Office’s innovative research and development program (ImPACT).3 Its business covers from satellite development to operation and proposals for solutions to problems using the obtained observational data. SAR satellites use radio waves (microwaves) of the wavelength range that can penetrate clouds, and so ground data can be obtained even during inclement weather and at night. By linking a number of these satellites, semi-real time and broad area observations are achieved. The aim is to help in responding to disasters and maintaining the earth’s environment.

In the automotive industry that is undergoing great changes beyond the previous boundaries, Toyoda Gosei aims to achieve sustainable business growth by exploring new fields unbound by its existing operations. The space-related business being developed by Synspective is expected to grow in the coming years. Toyoda Gosei invested in the company to gather information with a view to exploring fields where its technology can be used.

1 Investment made in April 2024, through Toyoda Gosei’s Corporate Venture Capital Dept., an internal organization dedicated to these investments.

2 Satellites equipped with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors that observe reflected waves of radio waves (microwaves) irradiated to the earth’s surface.

3 A program led by the Cabinet Office that ran from FY2014-2018. The aim was to generate new scientific technology that, if achieved, would bring major innovations to industry and social. It was created with the purpose of promoting high-risk, high-impact, strategic research and development.

Outline of Synspective Inc.

Name Synspective Inc. Location 3-10-3 Miyoshi, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan CEO Motoyuki Arai Established February 2018 Capital JPY100 million

(as of January 12, 2024)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei