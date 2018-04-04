Toyoda Gosei to exhibit at Auto China 2018 April 04, 2018

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will exhibit at the 15th Auto China 2018, to be held at China International Exhibition Center in Beijing from April 25 to May 4.

The Toyoda Gosei booth will feature various products that contribute safer, more environmentally-friendly, and more comfortable vehicles. The company will also exhibit next-generation concepts for the age of autonomous driving and electric vehicles.

Toyoda Gosei views China as a key market with promising growth, and will continue to meet customer needs there for further business growth in the country.

Toyoda Gosei booth (rendering)

Main exhibits

1. Next-generation concepts Next-generation cockpit moduleThese modules create relaxing interior spaces in which more of the driving is left to the vehicle. In addition to an instrument panel and console box that function as a human-machine interface (HMI), a next-generation steering wheel is able to sense the driver’s condition with cameras and sensors. Next-generation front moduleGrille modules comprising the radiator grille and other exterior components are equipped with cameras and millimeter wave radar for autonomous driving systems. “Exterior communication lamps” will also serve an HMI function to inform people around of the vehicle’s conditions and intentions. A plastic body is used to reduce the weight compared with metal. 2. Wire frame demonstration car for safety and environmental friendliness Toyoda Gosei manufactures products that contribute to improved safety performance, such as airbags and millimeter wave radar compatible emblems, and products that contribute to improved environmental performance, such as plastic fuel filler pipes, lightweight weatherstrips and automotive LED products. This demonstration car makes it easy to understand the location and features of each of these products.

About Toyoda Gosei

Established in 1949 and headquartered in Kiyosu, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, Toyoda Gosei is a leading specialty manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts and LEDs. Today, the Toyoda Gosei Group provides a variety of high-quality products internationally, with a network of approximately 100 plants and offices in 18 countries and regions. Through its flexible, integrated global supply system and leading-edge technologies for automotive safety, comfort, and environmental preservation, Toyoda Gosei is a global supplier that aims to deliver the highest levels of quality, innovation, and satisfaction to customers worldwide.