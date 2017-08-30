Toyoda Gosei to establish a new airbag parts plant in Vietnam

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will establish a new plant in Vietnam to meet growing demand for airbags as safety regulations become more stringent in regions around the world.

The new plant will be established as a branch plant of Toyoda Gosei subsidiary Toyoda Gosei Haiphong Co., Ltd. (TGHP), and will start production of airbag parts and steering wheels in July 2019 for export to final airbag assembly plants in Japan, North America, Europe, and other regions. Investment for the new plant will be US$24.6 million and construction will start in March 2018.

Airbags and other safety system products are a key business segment for Toyoda Gosei, and the company is moving to strengthen its production capacities for these products globally. Annual production capacity for these products in Vietnam was 14.5 million airbag parts and 2.2 million steering wheels in FY2016. The company plans to increase this to 23 million airbag parts and 3.2 million steering wheels by FY2023.

Outline of new plant

Name Toyoda Gosei Haiphong Thai Binh Plant (provisional name) Location Tien Hai Industrial Park, Thai Binh Province, Socialist Republic of Vietnam Start of production July 2019 Products Safety systems (airbag parts, steering wheels) Area Land approx. 113,000 m2 Building approx. 20,800 m2 No. of employees Approx. 1,000 (as of March 31, 2021)

Outline of TGHP (reference)

Name Toyoda Gosei Haiphong Co., Ltd. Location Haiphong, Socialist Republic of Vietnam Established September 2004 Capital US$50 million Shareholders Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 95% Toyota Tsusho Corporation 5% Products Safety systems (airbag parts, steering wheels) No. of employees 3,128 (as of March 31, 2017)

