Toyoda Gosei develops “METEOCOAT” painting technology that gives offroad vehicles a powerful appearance

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed “METEOCOAT,” which adds uneven texture to painted surfaces of plastic exterior parts as a decorative variation to meet the diverse tastes of automobile users

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed “METEOCOAT,” which adds uneven texture to painted surfaces of plastic exterior parts as a decorative variation to meet the diverse tastes of automobile users.

METEOCOAT is characterized by a rugged texture in which scratches do not stand out. This makes it suitable for offroad vehicles, especially those driven a lot on unpaved roads. METEOCOAT’s unique texture with surface protrusions has been achieved by adjusting the viscosity of paint. It also comes with different sizes of protrusions and color variations.

The company aims to expand sales of METEOCOAT as an item for users who want to change the appearance of vehicles at the time of purchase. METEOCOAT technology was used on a car from Toyota Customizing & Development Asia that raced in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2025 held in Thailand in August.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei