Toyoda Gosei develops light transmission technology for vehicle exterior parts

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a technology that allows light to pass through the painted surfaces of plastic exteriors from behind, allowing the clear display of light patterns or signage on these surfaces.

Previously, achieving light transmission through painted surfaces required numerous holes, which degraded the surface appearance when the lights were off. Now, through innovations in paint composition design and membrane thickness control, patterns can be depicted using backlight without compromising exterior quality.

Additionally, Toyota Gosei has improved its technology to transmit millimeter waves through metallic finish painted surfaces, enabling a unified metallic appearance even in areas equipped with millimeter-wave radar devices. These embellishing technologies will contribute to attractive vehicle design.

[Reference] Toyoda Gosei’s technology for integrating design and functionality into exterior parts

Technology Millimeter-wave transmission through emblem Light transmission through emblem Millimeter-wave and light transmission through emblem Millimeter-wave and light transmission through painted surface Year Developed 2003 2022 2023

World’s first* 2025

Current development Applied

Products Millimeter wave radar compatible emblems LED illuminated emblems Millimeter wave radar compatible emblems that emit light Light transmission technology (Millimeter wave transmission through metallic painted surface)

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei