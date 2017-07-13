Toyoda Gosei develops automotive headlamp LEDs

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed its first automotive headlamp LED as a new LED product. According to in-house tests, these LEDs achieve world-class luminance and low energy consumption.

Toyoda Gosei has applied the blue LED crystal growth technology it developed over many years to improve the structure of gallium nitride (GaN) crystals in this new LED light source, with flip-chip technology*1 adopted for good heat dissipation. These headlamp LEDs can achieve high luminance of 2,300 lm*2 and can be used in bi-functional systems that produce both low and high beams from a single light source.

Headlamps employing these LEDs will help reduce energy consumption in electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles and other next-generation vehicles, and are expected to come into widespread use in the future as an environmentally-friendly product. Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop various types of headlamp LED light sources to meet customer needs.

*1 With flip-chip technology, the LED chips are directly connected to the substrate without conducting wires connecting LED chips to the substrate. This enables better heat dissipation compared to wire bonding, where the LED chips are connected to the circuitry via conducting wires.

*2 lm stands for lumen, which is the SI unit of luminous flux, or a measure of the total quantity of visible light emitted by a source.

