Toyoda Gosei: announcements of executive appointments (Representative Directors)

   March 23, 2020

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. held a board meeting on March 20, 2020, and informally decided the following executive appointments. These appointments will be officially made at its 97th General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled to be held in June 2020 and the Board of Directors Meeting that will be held soon after the Shareholders’ Meeting.

With these executive appointments, Toyoda Gosei’s senior management team will become younger, bringing greater energy to the company’s management operations. In addition, it has been 38 years since an employee from Toyoda Gosei has been appointed as president of the company.

Name New Position Current Position
Naoki Miyazaki Chairman
(Representative Director)		 President
(Representative Director)
Toru Koyama President
(Representative Director)		 Executive Vice President
(Representative Director)

