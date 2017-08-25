Toyoda Gosei to acquire full ownership stake in plastic automotive parts manufacturer in Brazil

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will acquire a 100% stake in Pecval Industria Co., Ltd. (Pecval), a manufacturer of automotive interior and exterior parts in Brazil, by December 2017. This move is intended to consolidate Toyoda Gosei’s business foundation in the country’s promising market.
Currently, Pecval is jointly owned by Toyoda Gosei and Shimizu Industry Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Kariya, Aichi, Japan)*. The two companies have agreed that Toyoda Gosei will acquire full equity interest from Shimizu.
Toyoda Gosei has two business locations in Brazil, Pecval and GDBR Industria e Comercio de Componentes Quimicos e de Borracha Ltda., which supply interior and exterior parts, safety systems, and weatherstrips to automakers. Making Pecval a full subsidiary will strengthen Toyoda Gosei’s supply system for interior and exterior parts to better meet the purchasing needs of customers.
*A subsidiary of Denso Corporation
Outline of Pecval Industria
|Company name
|Pecval Industria Ltda.
|Location
|Indaiatuba, Sao Paulo, Federative Republic of Brazil
|Established
|November 1997
|Capital
|142.1 million real
|Equity
|Current: Shimizu Industry Co., Ltd. 70%, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 30%
After acquisition of shares: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 100%
|President
|Katsuyuki Ohsaki
|Products
|Interior and exterior parts (instrument panel components, radiator grilles, more)
|Area
|Land 27,500 m2 Plant 11,400 m2
|No. of employees
|194 (as of June 30, 2017)
|Sales
|92.75 million real (FY2016)
Reference: Outline of GDBR
|Company name
|GDBR Industria e Comercio de Componentes Quimicos e de Borracha Ltda.
|Location
|Itapetininga, Sao Paulo, Federative Republic of Brazil
|Established
|March 2013
|Capital
|90 million reals
|Equity
|Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 94.8% Others 5.2%
|Representative
|President Makoto Hirako
|Products
|Interior and exterior parts (instrument panel components, more)
Safety systems (side airbags, passenger-side airbags, more)
Weatherstrips (glass runs, door weatherstrips, more)
|Area
|Land 220,000 m2 Plant 16,100 m2
|No. of employees
|295 (as of June 30, 2017)
|Sales
|134.36 million real (FY2016)