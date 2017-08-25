Toyoda Gosei to acquire full ownership stake in plastic automotive parts manufacturer in Brazil

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. will acquire a 100% stake in Pecval Industria Co., Ltd. (Pecval), a manufacturer of automotive interior and exterior parts in Brazil, by December 2017. This move is intended to consolidate Toyoda Gosei’s business foundation in the country’s promising market.

Currently, Pecval is jointly owned by Toyoda Gosei and Shimizu Industry Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Kariya, Aichi, Japan)*. The two companies have agreed that Toyoda Gosei will acquire full equity interest from Shimizu.

Toyoda Gosei has two business locations in Brazil, Pecval and GDBR Industria e Comercio de Componentes Quimicos e de Borracha Ltda., which supply interior and exterior parts, safety systems, and weatherstrips to automakers. Making Pecval a full subsidiary will strengthen Toyoda Gosei’s supply system for interior and exterior parts to better meet the purchasing needs of customers.

*A subsidiary of Denso Corporation

Outline of Pecval Industria

Company name Pecval Industria Ltda. Location Indaiatuba, Sao Paulo, Federative Republic of Brazil Established November 1997 Capital 142.1 million real Equity Current: Shimizu Industry Co., Ltd. 70%, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 30%

After acquisition of shares: Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 100% President Katsuyuki Ohsaki Products Interior and exterior parts (instrument panel components, radiator grilles, more) Area Land 27,500 m2 Plant 11,400 m2 No. of employees 194 (as of June 30, 2017) Sales 92.75 million real (FY2016)

Reference: Outline of GDBR

Company name GDBR Industria e Comercio de Componentes Quimicos e de Borracha Ltda. Location Itapetininga, Sao Paulo, Federative Republic of Brazil Established March 2013 Capital 90 million reals Equity Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. 94.8% Others 5.2% Representative President Makoto Hirako Products Interior and exterior parts (instrument panel components, more)

Safety systems (side airbags, passenger-side airbags, more)

Weatherstrips (glass runs, door weatherstrips, more) Area Land 220,000 m2 Plant 16,100 m2 No. of employees 295 (as of June 30, 2017) Sales 134.36 million real (FY2016)

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.