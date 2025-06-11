Toyoda Gosei Accelerates Development of Motorcycle Airbag with Vehicle Crash Test

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. is leveraging its expertise in safety systems for automobiles to develop an airbag for motorcycles

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. is leveraging its expertise in safety systems for automobiles to develop an airbag for motorcycles as a part of the company’s efforts for safer mobility in society. Aiming for an early market launch, it has recently conducted a crash test in-house with real vehicles. The findings obtained in this test are being used to refine the company’s motorcycle rider protection technology.

Toyoda Gosei is planning and developing safety products for each form of mobility as it seeks to “provide safety to everyone on the move.” Globally, about 360,000 riders of powered two-wheelers and three-wheelers lose their lives each year in traffic accidents.* Protecting them is a crucial issue for the company. Thus, it is working to launch an airbag with high protection performance that can be fitted in the limited space of motorcycles.

In the recent test, the company examined how the airbag deployed in a motorcycle frontal collision, and how it protected the rider. The situation of motorcycle riders differs from that of drivers and passengers in automobile cabins during collisions. Going forward, Toyoda Gosei will utilize real environment tests and simulation technology as it continues to develop airbags that can overcome the difficulties of protecting motorcycle riders.

