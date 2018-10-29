Tower International reports third quarter results and affirms earnings and free cash flow outlook for 2018

Tower International, Inc. (NYSE: TOWR), a leading global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies, today announced third quarter 2018 results and affirmed its earnings and free cash flow outlook for 2018.

Revenue for the third quarter was $525 million compared with $462 million in the third quarter of 2017 representing a 14 percent increase.

Net income was $22.6 million or $1.07 per share increasing from $14.9 million or $0.72per share in the third quarter last year. As detailed below, this year’s third quarter included certain items that, in aggregate, decreased results by $117 thousand. Excluding these items and comparable items in the third quarter of 2017, adjusted earnings per share amounted to $1.08, an increase of 27 percent from the $0.85reported a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $57.1 million in-line with the Company’s outlook and up 18 percent from $48.5 million a year ago.

For the quarter, net cash provided by continuing operating activities was $43 million. Cash disbursed for purchases of equipment totaled $25 million resulting in Free Cash Flow of $18 million.

Full year 2018 outlook includes: Revenue of $2.17 billion, reflecting primarily net new business of $125 million, favorable foreign exchange and higher steel prices; Adjusted EBITDA of $230 million; Diluted Adjusted EPS is increased by 10 cents to $4.20 per share; and Free Cash Flow is maintained at $50 million.

The Company’s outlook for fourth quarter 2018 includes revenue of $526 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $61.6 million and Diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share of $1.20.

“We remain balanced in our approach to capital allocation, remaining focused on growing profitably, reducing leverage – as evidenced by our $50 million pay-down of Term Loan debt, and returning capital to shareholders – as evidenced by our recent increase of our quarterly dividend,” said CEO Jim Gouin. “Tower delivered solid financial results in the third quarter, growing revenue organically well in excess of the overall auto market and expanding Adjusted EBITDA margins. Revenue for the quarter increased 14 percent as Tower continues to benefit from the secular trends of outsourcing and a continued production mix shift from cars to trucks and SUVs. Tower’s North American revenue continued to significantly outpace the market, growing by 20 percent from a year ago.”

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts – unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenues $ 524,566 $ 462,372 $ 1,644,079 $ 1,449,887 Cost of sales 462,941 404,332 1,458,549 1,274,429 Gross profit 61,625 58,040 185,530 175,458 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 29,954 29,667 93,057 87,899 Amortization expense 110 117 330 333 Restructuring and asset impairment charges, net 491 1,131 2,308 8,379 Operating income 31,070 27,125 89,835 78,847 Interest expense 6,048 5,673 16,465 7,933 Interest income 93 64 362 197 Net periodic benefit income 558 713 1,675 1,671 Other expense – – 977 575 Income before provision for income taxes and income from discontinued

operations 25,673 22,229 74,430 72,207 Provision for income taxes 3,996 8,002 14,602 22,170 Income from continuing operations 21,677 14,227 59,828 50,037 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 903 704 2,428 1,565 Net income 22,580 14,931 62,256 51,602 Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests – – – 110 Net income attributable to Tower International, Inc. $ 22,580 $ 14,931 $ 62,256 $ 51,492 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 20,605,168 20,522,001 20,586,599 20,485,722 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 21,035,802 20,787,405 20,991,606 20,804,441 Basic income per share attributable to Tower International, Inc.: Income per share from continuing operations $ 1.05 $ 0.69 $ 2.91 $ 2.44 Income per share from discontinued operations 0.04 0.03 0.12 0.08 Income per share 1.10 0.73 3.02 2.51 Diluted income per share attributable to Tower International, Inc.: Income per share from continuing operations $ 1.03 $ 0.68 $ 2.85 $ 2.40 Income per share from discontinued operations 0.04 0.03 0.12 0.08 Income per share 1.07 0.72 2.97 2.48 Dividends declared per share $ 0.12 $ 0.11 $ 0.36 $ 0.33

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands – unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,744 $ 123,688 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,387 and $1,385 280,973 239,319 Inventories 93,655 78,745 Assets held for sale 28,686 44,250 Prepaid tooling, notes receivable, and other 48,212 78,481 Total current assets 499,270 564,483 Property, plant, and equipment, net 547,127 535,272 Goodwill 62,164 63,665 Deferred tax asset 74,410 83,035 Other assets, net 27,809 13,642 Total assets $ 1,210,780 $ 1,260,097 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-term debt and current maturities of capital lease obligations $ 23,136 $ 42,048 Accounts payable 303,016 323,271 Accrued liabilities 121,532 113,949 Liabilities held for sale 12,667 17,336 Total current liabilities 460,351 496,604 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 294,300 344,738 Deferred tax liability 4,629 4,807 Pension liability 39,749 47,813 Other non-current liabilities 93,843 96,263 Total non-current liabilities 432,521 493,621 Total liabilities 892,872 990,225 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 224 223 Additional paid in capital 346,915 344,153 Treasury stock (36,882) (36,408) Retained earnings 80,711 29,712 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (73,060) (67,808) Total stockholders’ equity 317,908 269,872 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,210,780 $ 1,260,097

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands – unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 22,580 $ 14,931 $ 62,256 $ 51,602 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 903 704 2,428 1,565 Income from continuing operations 21,677 14,227 59,828 50,037 Adjustments required to reconcile income from continuing operations to net cash used in

continuing operating activities: Deferred income tax provision $ 2,201 $ 5,402 $ 9,334 $ 15,367 Depreciation and amortization 20,334 18,321 62,485 54,853 Non-cash share-based compensation 903 559 2,512 1,657 Pension income, net of contributions (3,408) (5,055) (8,063) (9,906) Change in working capital and other operating items 1,378 12,699 (50,484) (76,095) Net cash provided by continuing operating activities $ 43,085 $ 46,153 $ 75,612 $ 35,913 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Cash disbursed for purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net $ (25,184) $ (32,526) $ (93,765) $ (76,687) Proceeds from disposition of joint venture, net – – 4,314 15,944 Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 14,883 – 14,883 – Net cash used in continuing investing activities $ (10,301) $ (32,526) $ (74,568) $ (60,743) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings $ 92,512 $ 162,073 $ 137,696 $ 535,926 Repayments of borrowings (97,150) (185,997) (156,423) (522,029) Repayments on Term Loan Credit Facility (50,000) – (50,000) – Debt financing costs – – – (4,747) Original issuance discount – – – (1,808) Dividend payment to Tower shareholders (2,472) (2,258) (7,409) (6,756) Proceeds from stock options exercised 32 42 251 1,094 Purchase of treasury stock – (1) (474) (763) Net cash provided by / (used in) continuing financing activities $ (57,078) $ (26,141) $ (76,359) $ 917 Discontinued operations: Net cash from / (used in) discontinued operating activities $ 2,943 $ (396) $ 7,327 $ (322) Net cash used in discontinued investing activities (770) (241) (2,771) (1,251) Net cash from / (used in) discontinued financing activities (1,718) 217 (2,642) 1,137 Net cash used in discontinued operations $ 455 $ (420) $ 1,914 $ (436) Effect of exchange rate changes on continuing cash and cash equivalents $ (524) $ 1,737 $ (2,543) $ 5,158 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ (24,363) $ (11,197) $ (75,944) $ (19,191) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: Beginning of period $ 72,107 $ 54,794 $ 123,688 $ 62,788 End of period $ 47,744 $ 43,597 $ 47,744 $ 43,597

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT DATA AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS (Amounts in thousands – unaudited) Segment Data Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Europe $ 146,192 $ 7,583 $ 146,559 $ 8,219 North America 378,374 49,534 315,813 40,262 Consolidated $ 524,566 $ 57,117 $ 462,372 $ 48,481 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Europe $ 491,655 $ 26,774 $ 466,956 $ 33,019 North America 1,152,424 141,671 982,931 113,952 Consolidated $ 1,644,079 $ 168,445 $ 1,449,887 $ 146,971 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net income attributable to Tower International, Inc. $ 22,580 $ 14,931 $ 62,256 $ 51,492 Restructuring and asset impairment charges, net 491 1,131 2,308 8,379 Depreciation and amortization 20,334 18,321 62,485 54,853 Acquisition costs and other 114 90 415 273 Long-term compensation expense 2,677 1,814 6,071 4,619 Lease expense 2,431 – 7,332 – Interest expense, net 5,955 5,609 16,103 7,736 Other expense – – 977 575 Net periodic benefit income (558) (713) (1,675) (1,671) Provision for income taxes 3,996 8,002 14,602 22,170 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (903) (704) (2,428) (1,565) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests – – – 110 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,117 $ 48,481 $ 168,445 $ 146,971 Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net cash used in continuing operating activities $ 43,085 $ 46,153 $ 75,612 $ 35,913 Cash disbursed for purchases of PP&E (25,184) (32,526) (93,765) (76,687) Free cash flow $ 17,901 $ 13,627 $ (18,153) $ (40,774) Net Debt Reconciliation September 30, December 31, 2018 2017 Short-term debt and current maturities of capital lease obligations $ 23,136 $ 42,048 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 300,731 352,886 Debt issue costs (6,431) (8,148) Total debt 317,436 386,786 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (47,744) (123,688) Net debt $ 269,692 $ 263,098

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CERTAIN ITEMS INCLUDED IN NET INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts – unaudited) After tax Before tax Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income / (expense) items included in net income, net of tax: Restructuring and asset impairment charges, net One-time restructuring actions $ (285) $ (419) $ (398) $ (651) Interest expense Acceleration of the amortization of debt issue costs and OID (735) – (967) – Mark-to-market loss on derivative financial instruments – (614) – (991) Provision for income taxes Establishment of valuation allowance – (2,448) – (2,448) Discontinued operations Income from discontinued operations 903 704 903 704 Total items included in net income, net of tax $ (117) $ (2,777) Net income attributable to Tower International, Inc. $ 22,580 $ 14,931 Memo: Average shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 20,605 20,522 Diluted 21,036 20,787 Income per common share (GAAP) Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.73 Diluted 1.07 0.72 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.08 $ 0.85

TOWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CERTAIN ITEMS INCLUDED IN NET INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts – unaudited) After tax Before tax Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Income / (expense) items included in net income, net of tax: Restructuring and asset impairment charges, net One-time restructuring actions $ (1,676) $ (4,580) $ (2,055) $ (7,284) Interest expense Acceleration of the amortization of debt issue costs and OID (735) – (967) – Mark-to-market loss on derivative financial instruments – 3,672 – 5,921 Other expense Premium and other fees for re-pricing of Term Loan (743) – (977) – Debt refinancing costs – (357) – (575) Provision for income taxes Establishment of valuation allowance – (2,448) – (2,448) Discontinued operations Income from discontinued operations 2,428 4,161 2,428 4,161 Loss of sale of Wuhu Joint Venture – (2,596) – (2,596) Noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests* – (110) – (110) Total items included in net income, net of tax $ (726) $ (2,258) Net income attributable to Tower International, Inc. $ 62,256 $ 51,492 Memo: Average shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 20,587 20,486 Diluted 20,992 20,804 Income per common share (GAAP) Basic $ 3.02 $ 2.51 Diluted 2.97 2.48 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 3.00 $ 2.58 * Amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests of discontinued operations

