Total proposes a final 2019 dividend of 0.68 €/share, an increase of 6%, and an annual dividend of 2.68 €/share for fiscal year 2019

The Board of Directors met on February 5, 2020, and decided to propose to the Shareholders’ Meeting, which will be held on May 29, 2020, the distribution of a final dividend of 0.68 €/share for fiscal year 2019, an increase of 6% compared to the final 2018 dividend. This decision reflects the implementation of the policy announced on September 24, 2019, to accelerate dividend growth in the coming years, with a guidance of increasing the dividend by 5 to 6% per year.

Given the first and second 2019 interim dividends of 0.66 €/share and the third 2019 interim dividend of 0.68 €/share decided by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend for the fiscal year 2019 will amount to 2.68 €/share, compared to 2.56 €/share for the fiscal year 2018, an increase of nearly 5%.

Hence, subject to approval at the Shareholders’ Meeting, shareholders and American Depositary Shares (ADS) holders will receive the final 2019 dividend in cash according to the following timetable:

Shareholders ADS holders Ex-dividend date June 29, 2020 June 25, 2020 Payment date July 1st, 2020 July 20, 2020

SOURCE: Total