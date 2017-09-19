Total expands its energy efficiency business with the acquisition of GreenFlex

Founded in 2009, GreenFlex is one of the European leaders in its sector, with more than 600 clients. The company is forecasting revenues of more than €350 million in 2017 and employs 230 people. GreenFlex combines data intelligence and equipment management and financing to help clients manage their energy consumption efficiently.

The acquisition will accelerate the expansion of Total’s energy efficiency offering, over and above the growth of its affiliates BHC Energy in France and Tenag in Germany. Total intends to offer its customers integrated solutions, from optimization of energy needs and sources and finding financing solutions to energy management and emissions measurement and reduction.

“Climate challenges are integrated into Total’s strategy, and our aim is to be the responsible energy major. This acquisition in energy efficiency services is fully aligned with this strategy,” said Philippe Sauquet, President of Gas, Renewables & Power at Total. “We are pleased to welcome GreenFlex and its employees to the Group. Total aims to make GreenFlex the linchpin of its growth in the energy efficiency industry in Europe.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2017, once it has been approved by the relevant regulatory authorities.

About GreenFlex An independent company, GreenFlex has been convinced since 2009 that businesses should make a positive contribution to the major transitions under way. The group helps accelerate the transition and reduce environmental and societal costs with a view to tackling the major challenges facing businesses, offering support from developing strategy to taking action for a future of optimal performance, a “Good Future.” GreenFlex’s teams offer an array of operational, sustainable solutions focusing on energy strategy and performance, financing the transition and asset management, integrating a sustainable vision and strategy, stakeholder relationship management, and responsible products and consumption. These solutions combine support, data intelligence and financing for tangible, measurable results. GreenFlex boasts close to 230 employees working out of 14 offices throughout Europe, for revenues of over €230 million in 2016. Over the last seven years, the company has lent its support to over 600 clients.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.