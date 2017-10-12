Total enters the petroleum product retail sector in Mexico

Total has entered into an agreement with GASORED, a group of service station owners, to rebrand a network of around 250 service stations in and around Mexico City under the Total brand.

Present in Mexico since 1982, Total is aiming to capitalize on the deregulation of the country’s fuel sales and supply market to significantly expand its activities there. “We are pleased with this commercial agreement with GASORED. Strengthening our presence in Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest market for petroleum products, is in line with our strategy of enlarging our network in growth regions,” commented Momar Nguer, President of Marketing & Services at Total.

The first Total-branded stations will open by the end of the year, with deployment continuing in 2018 and 2019. The Total-branded outlets will offer consumers and business customers the company’s full lineup of fuels and lubricants, as well as a broad range of products and services.

