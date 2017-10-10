Toshiba’s new low power consumption photocoupler achieves high speed communication in automotive applications

New products reduce power consumption to 25% of that required by their predecessors

Toshiba Electronics Europe today unveiled the TLX9310, a low power consumption photocoupler housed in a 5-pin 3.7mm x 7.0mm x 2.2mm SO6 package. The new device is intended for high-speed communication in automotive applications, especially Battery Management Systems (BMS).

Integration of a high-power infrared LED and high-gain, high-speed photo IC chip reduces power consumption to below 25% of Toshiba’s current devices (TLX9304, TLX9376, TLX9378) both during standby and active use in automotive applications. Supply current is just 0.3mA.

The TLX9310 provides high levels of safety isolation with 5.0mm (min.) creepage / clearance distances and a 3.75kVrms (min.) isolation voltage. The low propagation delay of 250ns (max.) permits use in high-speed communication systems.

The operating temperature range of -40°C to +105°C makes the photocoupler ideal for demanding automotive applications.

Mass production shipments has commenced.

Notes:

The latest Gartner market report recognizes Toshiba as the leading manufacturer of optocouplers by sales in 2015 and 2016, with 23% of sale-based market share in CY2016. (Source: Gartner, Inc. “Market Share: Semiconductor Devices and Applications, Worldwide, 2016” 30 March 2017).

Toshiba will continue to deliver products that meet the needs of customers by promoting the development of a diverse portfolio of photocouplers and photorelays tailored to market trends.

