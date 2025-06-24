Toshiba starts sample shipments of second product in its Smart Motor Control Driver “SmartMCD™” series

Relay driver and microcontroller deliver integrated solution for automotive brushed DC motor control

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started sample shipments of “TB9M001FTG,” the second product in its Smart Motor Control Driver “SmartMCD™ [1]” series. The microcontroller in the SmartMCD™ incorporates a relay driver[2] function and a LIN[3] transceiver function. The new product can drive relays and control two brushed DC motors and is suitable for controlling brushed DC motors in automotive applications.

In recent years, as the electrification of automotive equipment has progressed, secondary devices[4] are increasingly required to offer higher performance, enhanced functionality, more compact designs, and fewer components. Toshiba has responded to these requirements, by developing the new product.

The new SmartMCD has four built-in low-side drivers that can be used for relay drivers and other applications, enabling forward and reverse control[5] of two brushed DC motors. It also features a built-in microcontroller (Arm® Cortex®-M0 core), high-capacity flash memory, two high-side drivers for power-supply applications, a LIN transceiver, and a power supply system that can operate at the automotive battery level. All of these functions are integrated into a compact VQFN48 package (7×7 mm typ.).

In addition to controlling brushed DC motors in automotive applications, such as power sunroofs, electric wipers, power windows, and power seats, the driver is also capable of controlling various sensors and actuators. Furthermore, through LIN control from the main ECU, it can be utilized as a secondary device for a wide range of applications. This enables efficient control of various automotive functions and supports a broad spectrum of automotive applications.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup of SmartMCD™ series and will contribute to downsizing of automotive systems and reducing the number of components used.

Notes:

[1] SmartMCD: A series of ICs developed by Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation that integrate motor control functions and a microcontroller.

[2] Relay driver: An electronic circuit designed to safely and reliably operate a relay (electromagnetic switch) that controls large currents using small current and voltage signals from a microcontroller or control circuit.

[3] Local interconnect network (LIN): A serial communication protocol used primarily for communication between electronic control units (ECU) in vehicles.

[4] Secondary device: A device that is responsible for supporting the main ECU.

[5] When using two Single pole double throw (SPDT) relays.

Applications

Automotive equipment

Electric sunroof

Electric wiper

Power window

Power seat

and more.

Features

32bit MCU (Arm® Cortex®-M0), Operation frequency: 40MHz (low-speed, high-speed on-chip oscillator)

Built-in memory (incECC SEC/DED[6])

Code Flash: 192Kbyte, Data Flash: 16Kbyte, SRAM: 16Kbyte

Four channels of Low-side drivers: Two brushed DC motors can be controlled for forward and reverse rotation with relays.

Communication method: LIN communication, etc. (PWM communication selection type, UART)

Note:

[6] incECC SEC/DED: Built-in ECC (Error Correction Code) function supports 1-bit error correction (SEC) and 2-bit error detection (DED).

Main Specifications

Part number TB9M001FTG Relay driver Low-side driver: 4ch (OUTL0-3)

(Two brushed DC motors can be relay controlled) Main functions LIN physical layer: 1ch (Responder only)

High-voltage logic input: 5ch switch input (SWIN0-4), 4ch hall sensor input (HPIN0-3)

High-side driver: 2ch (OUTH0(VB) (VB (voltage) output), OUTH1(VCC) (VCC (voltage) output)) Communication method LIN communication, PWM communication selection type, UART Error detections Over current detection (Low-side driver, High-side driver),

Over voltage detection (VCC (Generated 5V), VDD (Generated 1.5V)),

Under voltage detection (VCC (Generated 5V)), Thermal shutdown Absolute maximum ratings Supply voltage VB (V) -0.3 to 40 Operating ranges Supply voltage VB (V) 6 to 18 Operating temperature Topr (°C) Ta=-40 to 90 Tj=-40 to 150 Package Name P-VQFN48-0707-0.50-005 Size (mm) Typ. 7.0×7.0 Reliability AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualified

ASIL-A[7] qualified Mass Production December 2025 (scheduled)

Note:

[7] ASIL-A: ASIL stands for Automotive Safety Integrity Level, which is a functional safety requirement level defined based on the ISO 26262 standard for automotive functional safety. ASIL-A is the lowest safety requirement level within this classification and is applied when a malfunction of the function is assessed to have a relatively low impact on human life or the vehicle.

Application Circuit Examples

SOURCE: Toshiba