Toshiba showcases innovative SCiB™ lithium-ion battery at ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025

Empowering greener transport, logistics, and infrastructure for a decarbonized future

Toshiba Corporation announces its participation in ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW 2025), Asia’s premier platform for clean energy innovation, held from July 2 to 4 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok. At the exhibition, Toshiba will highlight the versatile applications of its SCiB™ lithium-ion battery, designed to support decarbonization across the transportation, logistics, maritime, and energy sectors.

Toshiba Lithium-Ion Battery “SCiB™”

The SCiB™ lithium-ion battery by Toshiba, featuring advanced lithium titanium oxide (LTO) anode chemistry, delivers outstanding safety, rapid charging that reaches 80% capacity in just six minutes, and a long lifecycle of over 20,000 charge-discharge cycles—ideal for demanding mobility and logistics applications.

SCiB™ is being adopted in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, logistics fleets, and maritime vessels—offering durability, space efficiency, and fast turnaround to support cleaner, more efficient operations.

A Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, currently piloted in Bangkok in cooperation with a local partner*1, enables electric motorcycle taxi operators to use SCiB™ lithium-ion batteries without significant upfront costs. Combined with excellent thermal stability, this solution addresses critical fire safety concerns in Southeast Asia’s hot climate while promoting affordable, sustainable transport.

“Toshiba is committed to driving the future of sustainable energy in Asia,” said Toshihiko Takaoka, Vice President, Battery Division, Toshiba Corporation. “Our SCiB lithium-ion battery is making a tangible difference in real-world applications, from urban transportation to energy storage. At ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025, we look forward to connecting with partners and stakeholders to accelerate the clean energy transition across the region.”

Toshiba invites all ASEW 2025 attendees to experience the next generation of energy solutions at Booth G51. Explore the innovative SCiB™ lithium-ion battery technology through interactive displays, detailed panels, and exclusive battery samples that showcase its exceptional safety, long life, and versatile applications. Meet our team of experts from Toshiba’s Battery Division, ready to share insights, answer your questions, and discuss exciting collaboration opportunities. Seize this unique opportunity to explore how SCiB™ is driving innovation toward a brighter, more sustainable future.

Event ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 Date July 2-4, 2025 Venue Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC), Bangkok Booth G51 Learn More https://asia.toshiba.com/news-release/events/asia-sustainable-energy-week-2025-asew-2025

*1Toshiba and Naturenix Launch Demonstration Test of Battery Subscription Service for Electric Motorcycle Taxis in Bangkok

SOURCE: Toshiba