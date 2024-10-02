Toshiba sampling automotive gate driver IC for brushed DC motors

Streamlined design helps optimise DC motor applications

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) has today started to provide engineering samples of TB9103FTG, a MOSFET gate driver IC for automotive brushed DC motors. The new product supports latch and lock motor applications that do not require speed control such as powered boot lids and sliding doors, and drive motors for electric windows and seat adjusters.

Manually opened doors, windows and adjustable car seats have mostly been replaced with electrical systems. This electrification trend increases the need for more electric motors in all vehicle classes. Furthermore, some motor applications do not need rotational speed control, so drivers with simple control functions and performance will suffice in price sensitive segments.

With its cost optimised and streamlined gate driver functions, the TB9103FTG meets the needs of brushed DC motor applications that do not require speed control, opening the way to a more compact system design. The device features a built-in charge pump circuit, which uses a capacitor and switches to increase the voltage to deliver power to the external MOSFETs for driving the motors. It also has a gate monitoring function that prevents through-current by automatically controlling the output timing of the gate signal to the high-side and low-side external MOSFETs. With low-power standby and built-in sleep functions, the device also contributes to reduced power consumption.

The new IC offers flexibility, serving as either a single-channel H-bridge or two half-bridge channels. It’s not just suited for motor control; when used with an external MOSFET, it can replace mechanical relays and switches. This leads to quieter operation and improves equipment reliability.

The operating temperature range is from -40 to +125 °C, which is suitable for automotive applications, and the IC will conform to the AEC-Q100 Grade 1 qualification standard for automotive electronics.

SOURCE: Toshiba