Toshiba releases small MOSFET with excellent ESD protection

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (TEE) has released a dual MOSFET with high levels of ESD protection. The new SSM6N813R is intended for use in rugged automotive applications, including use as a driver IC for headlight LEDs, which require a high withstand voltage and a small footprint.

A maximum drain-source voltage (VDSS) of 100V ensures that the SSM6N813R is suitable for headlight applications requiring multiple LEDs, a capability supported by the device’s high levels ESD immunity. Fabricated using the latest process, the SSM6N813R has a maximum power dissipation of 1.5W and offers efficient operation through low on-resistance (RDS(ON)) of just 112mΩ. The devices can support drain currents (ID) up to 3.5A.

The dual MOSFETs are packaged in a tiny TSOP6F package that measures just 2.9mm x 2.8mm x 0.8mm, the same size as a SOT23 package and giving a footprint that is 70% smaller than that of an SOP8 package.

The device is in mass production.

SOURCE: Toshiba