Toshiba releases 650V 3rd generation SiC MOSFETs in TOLL package

Three new devices boost efficiency and power density of industrial equipment

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched three 650V silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs equipped with its latest[1] 3rd generation SiC MOSFET chips and housed in surface-mount TOLL packages. The new devices are suitable for industrial equipment, such as switched-mode power supplies and power conditioners for photovoltaic generators. Volume shipments of the MOSFETs, “TW027U65C,” “TW048U65C,” and “TW083U65C,” start today.

The new products are Toshiba’s 3rd generation SiC MOSFETs in a general-purpose surface-mount TOLL package, which reduces device volume by more than 80% compared to through-hole packages such as TO-247 and TO-247-4L(X), and improves equipment power density.

The TOLL package also offers lower parasitic impedance[2] than through-hole packages, which helps to reduce switching losses. As a 4-terminal[3] package, a Kelvin connection can be used as the signal source terminal for the gate drive. This reduces the influence of inductance in the source wire within the package, achieving high-speed switching performance; in the case of TW048U65C, turn-on loss and turn-off loss are approximately 55% and 25%[4] lower, respectively, than in current Toshiba products[5], which will contribute to lower equipment power loss.

Toshiba will continue to expand its lineup to contribute to improved equipment efficiency and increased power capacity.

Third generation SiC MOSFET package lineup

Type Package Through-hole type TO-247 TO-247-4L(X) Surface-mount type DFN8×8 TOLL



Measurement condition: V DD =400V, V GS =18V/0V, I D =20A, T a =25°C, L=100μH, R g (external gate resistor) =4.7Ω

The freewheeling diode uses the diode between the source and drain of each product. (Toshiba comparison, as of August 2025)

Figure 1. Comparison of turn-on loss (E on ) and turn-off loss (E off ) between TO-247 and TOLL package

Notes:

[1] As of August 2025.

[2] Resistance, inductance, etc.

[3] A product with a signal-source terminal connected close to the FET chip.

[4] As of August 2025, values measured by Toshiba. Please refer to Figure 1.

[5] A 650V 3rd generation SiC MOSFET with equivalent voltage and On-resistance that uses the TO-247 package without Kelvin connection.

Applications

Switched-mode power supplies in servers, data centers, communications equipment, etc.

EV charging stations

Photovoltaic inverters

Uninterruptible power supplies

Features

Surface-mount TOLL package: Enables equipment miniaturization and automated assembly. Low switching loss.

Toshiba’s 3rd generation SiC MOSFETs:

– Optimization of drift resistance and channel resistance ratio realizes good temperature dependence of drain-source On-resistance.

– Low drain-source On-resistance×gate-drain charges

– Low diode forward voltage: V DSF =-1.35V (typ.) (V GS =-5V)

Main Specifications

(Unless otherwise specified, T a =25°C)

Part number TW027U65C TW048U65C TW083U65C Package Name TOLL Size (mm) Typ. 9.9×11.68×2.3 Absolute

maximum

ratings Drain-source voltage V DSS (V) 650 Gate-source voltage V GSS (V) -10 to 25 Drain current (DC) I D (A) T c =25°C 57 39 28 Electrical

charac-

teristics Drain-Source On-resistance R DS(ON) (mΩ) V GS =18V Typ. 27 48 83 Gate threshold voltage V th (V) V DS =10V 3.0 to 5.0 Total gate charge Q g (nC) V GS =18V Typ. 65 41 28 Gate-drain charge Q gd (nC) V GS =18V Typ. 10 6.2 3.9 Input capacitance C iss (pF) V DS =400V Typ. 2288 1362 873 Diode forward voltage V DSF (V) V GS =-5V Typ. -1.35

SOURCE: Toshiba