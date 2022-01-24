Toshiba release high voltage 1500V automotive photorelay

The new device is suited for use with battery management systems

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) has launched a new normally open (NO) 1-Form-A photorelay that is intended for use in a multitude of battery- and hybrid-electric vehicle applications including within the battery management system (BMS), ground fault detection and identifying faults with mechanical relays.

The new TLX9160T is Toshiba’s first device with a high output withstand voltage (V OFF ) of at least 1500V. The device is capable of operating from a supply voltage (V DD ) of up to 1000V, ensuring that it is compatible with the vast majority of traction batteries.

Housed in a modified SO16L-T package that is made from a resin material in IEC60664-1 material group I, which has a Comparative Tracking Index (CTI) exceeding 600, the TLX9160T has four fewer pins (pins 11 to 14 are removed from the standard SO16L package). The product features a creepage distance of at least 5mm at its detector, ensuring that it is compatible with supply voltages up to 1000V – as defined by IEC60664-1. The isolation voltage (BV S ) is 5000Vrms (min.) and creepage and clearance distances are 8mm.

The maximum forward current (I F ) is 30mA while the On-state current (I ON ) is 50mA with an Off-state current (I OFF ) of just 100nA. Suitable for the rugged automotive environment, the device is fully AEC-Q101 qualified with an operating temperature (T opr ) from -40°C to +125°C.

