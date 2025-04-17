Toshiba introduces new 4-channel automotive high-speed digital isolators

AEC-100 compliant devices provide 100kV/μs common-mode transient immunity at data rates up to 50Mbps

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) has launched its first lineup of ten AEC-Q100 qualified, 4-channel digital isolators. The new DCM34xx0 series has been designed to provide common-mode transient immunity (CMTI) of 100kV/μs (typ.) at data transmission rates up to 50Mbps in applications like on-board chargers (OBC) and battery management systems (BMS) for hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV) and electric vehicles (EV).

This new series of digital isolation devices leverages the unique features of Toshiba’s proprietary magnetic coupling technology to deliver high CMTI of 100kV/μs (typ.) at supply voltages (V DD1 =V DD2 ) from 3.0 to 5.5V with a common-mode voltage (V CM ) of 1500V. This makes them highly resistant to common-mode electrical noise at the input and output nodes, thereby ensuring they can deliver stable equipment control signals for reliable equipment operations.

These 4-channel devices offer flexible configuration options: 4 forward-only channels, 3 forward with 1 reverse channel, or 2 forward with 2 reverse channels, catering for various design needs. They provide low pulse-width distortion of just 0.8ns (typ.) and are suitable for multi-channel high-speed communication applications, including non-automotive uses such as I/O interfaces with SPI communications.

Devices in this series are available in the 16-pin SOIC-16W package and offer stable operation in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 125°C.

